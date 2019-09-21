Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL
Baltimore at Kansas City TV: CBS Radio: 1290 Noon
Denver at Green Bay TV: Fox Radio: 1620 Noon
N.Y. Jets at New England Radio: 590 Noon
New Orleans at Seattle TV: CBS 3:25 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Chargers Radio: 590 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cleveland TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.
MLB
Kansas City at Minnesota TV: FSN Radio: 1180 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs TV: TBS Radio: 1490, 106.5 1:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland TV: ESPN 5:30 p.m.
GOLF
European: BMW PGA Championship TV: Golf 6:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship TV: Golf 2 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix TV: ESPN2 7:05 a.m.
IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix TV: NBC 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Wisconsin at Rutgers TV: BTN 11 a.m.
Portland at California TV: Pac12 2 p.m.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
San Diego State at Oregon State TV: Pac12 4 p.m.
UCLA at Washington TV: Pac12 6 p.m.
Alabama at Arkansas TV: SEC 2 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Notre Dame at Michigan TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga TV: FS2 11:30 a.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Manchester United at West Ham TV: NBCSN 8:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Dusseldorf at Monchengladbach TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Liverpool at Chelsea TV: NBCSN 10:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Dortmund at Frankfurt TV: FS1 11 a.m.
MLS: Minnesota at Portland TV: ESPN 2:55 p.m.
WNBA PLAYOFFS
Washington at Las Vegas TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
