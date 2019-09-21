You are the owner of this article.
GAME DAY: NEBRASKA VS ILLINOIS

Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

NFL

Baltimore at Kansas City TV: CBS Radio: 1290 Noon

Denver at Green Bay TV: Fox Radio: 1620 Noon

N.Y. Jets at New England Radio: 590 Noon

New Orleans at Seattle TV: CBS 3:25 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers Radio: 590 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.

MLB

Kansas City at Minnesota TV: FSN Radio: 1180 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs TV: TBS Radio: 1490, 106.5 1:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland TV: ESPN 5:30 p.m.

GOLF

European: BMW PGA Championship TV: Golf 6:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship TV: Golf 2 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix TV: ESPN2 7:05 a.m.

IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix TV: NBC 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Wisconsin at Rutgers TV: BTN 11 a.m.

Portland at California TV: Pac12 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

San Diego State at Oregon State TV: Pac12 4 p.m.

UCLA at Washington TV: Pac12 6 p.m.

Alabama at Arkansas TV: SEC 2 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Notre Dame at Michigan TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga TV: FS2 11:30 a.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Manchester United at West Ham TV: NBCSN 8:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Dusseldorf at Monchengladbach TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Liverpool at Chelsea TV: NBCSN 10:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Dortmund at Frankfurt TV: FS1 11 a.m.

MLS: Minnesota at Portland TV: ESPN 2:55 p.m.

WNBA PLAYOFFS

Washington at Las Vegas TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

