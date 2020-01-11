NFL PLAYOFFS

AFC: Houston at Kansas City TV: CBS Radio: 1620, 1290 2:05 p.m.

NFC: Seattle at Green Bay TV: Fox Radio: 1620 5:40 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Michigan State at Purdue TV: CBS 11 a.m.

Wichita State at Connecticut TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

Michigan at Minnesota TV: BTN Noon

Memphis at South Florida TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami TV: ACC 5 p.m.

Utah at Colorado TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon State TV: FS1 9 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Syracuse at Miami TV: ACC 11 a.m.

Maryland at Michigan TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

Kentucky at Florida TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

St. John’s at DePaul TV: FS1 Noon

Texas at West Virginia TV: FSN Plus Noon

Georgia at Tennessee TV: SEC Noon

Nebraska at Rutgers Radio: 590 1 p.m.

George Washington at Fordham TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona TV: Pac12 1 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Baylor TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.

Virginia at Boston College TV: ACC 1 p.m.

Central Florida at Cincinnati TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Illinois TV: BTN 2 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas TV: SEC 2 p.m.

Kansas at TCU TV: FSN 2 p.m.

VCU at Saint Louis TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona State TV: Pac12 3 p.m.

North Carolina State at Notre Dame TV: ACC 3 p.m.

Rhode Island at Davidson TV: NBCSN 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa TV: BTN Radio: 94.5, 1420 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 4 p.m.

South Florida at Tulsa TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.

Stanford at California TV: Pac12 7 p.m.

GOLF

Korn Ferry: Bahamas Great Exuma Classic TV: Golf 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: Sony Open TV: Golf 5 p.m.

NHL

Toronto at Florida TV: NHL 6 p.m.

RUGBY

Heineken Cup: Leinster vs. Lyon TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.

SKIING

World Cup TV: NBCSN Midnight

SOCCER

Watford at Bournemouth TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.

Manchester City at Aston Villa TV: NBCSN 10 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Boise State at UCLA TV: Pac12 5 p.m.

