NFL PLAYOFFS
AFC: Houston at Kansas City TV: CBS Radio: 1620, 1290 2:05 p.m.
NFC: Seattle at Green Bay TV: Fox Radio: 1620 5:40 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Michigan State at Purdue TV: CBS 11 a.m.
Wichita State at Connecticut TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
Michigan at Minnesota TV: BTN Noon
Memphis at South Florida TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami TV: ACC 5 p.m.
Utah at Colorado TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon State TV: FS1 9 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Syracuse at Miami TV: ACC 11 a.m.
Maryland at Michigan TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
Kentucky at Florida TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
St. John’s at DePaul TV: FS1 Noon
Texas at West Virginia TV: FSN Plus Noon
Georgia at Tennessee TV: SEC Noon
Nebraska at Rutgers Radio: 590 1 p.m.
George Washington at Fordham TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona TV: Pac12 1 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Baylor TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.
Virginia at Boston College TV: ACC 1 p.m.
Central Florida at Cincinnati TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Illinois TV: BTN 2 p.m.
Missouri at Arkansas TV: SEC 2 p.m.
Kansas at TCU TV: FSN 2 p.m.
VCU at Saint Louis TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.
Oregon State at Arizona State TV: Pac12 3 p.m.
North Carolina State at Notre Dame TV: ACC 3 p.m.
Rhode Island at Davidson TV: NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa TV: BTN Radio: 94.5, 1420 4 p.m.
South Carolina at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 4 p.m.
South Florida at Tulsa TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.
Stanford at California TV: Pac12 7 p.m.
GOLF
Korn Ferry: Bahamas Great Exuma Classic TV: Golf 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Sony Open TV: Golf 5 p.m.
NHL
Toronto at Florida TV: NHL 6 p.m.
RUGBY
Heineken Cup: Leinster vs. Lyon TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
SKIING
World Cup TV: NBCSN Midnight
SOCCER
Watford at Bournemouth TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Manchester City at Aston Villa TV: NBCSN 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Boise State at UCLA TV: Pac12 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.