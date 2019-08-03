Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Kansas City at Minnesota TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs TV: TBS Radio: 1490, 104.1 1:20 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees TV: ESPN Radio: 590 6:05 p.m.
PCL
Omaha at Reno Radio: 1180 3:05 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
U.S. women vs. Argentina TV: NBC 1 p.m.
SWIMMING
U.S. Championships TV: NBC 3 p.m.
GOLF
Women’s British Open TV: Golf 6 a.m.
Women’s British Open TV: NBC 10:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship TV: Golf Noon
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship TV: CBS 2 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix TV: ESPN2 8:05 a.m.
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.
NHRA Northwest Nationals TV: Fox 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live TV: FS2 2:30 p.m.
Saratoga Live TV: FS1 4 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 13 TV: ESPNU Noon
Day 13 TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
Day 13 TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
MLS: Portland at Minnesota TV: ESPN 3 p.m.
MLS: Philadelphia at D.C. TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.
MLS: Kansas City at Seattle TV: FS1 9 p.m.
WNBA
Connecticut at New York TV: NBA 2 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles TV: NBA 4 p.m.
YOUTH SPORTS
Senior League softball final TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.
Intermediate baseball final TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
TBT BASKETBALL
Chicago Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
Chicago Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 1 p.m.
BIG 3 BASKETBALL
Week 7 TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.