Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB

Kansas City at Minnesota TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs TV: TBS Radio: 1490, 104.1 1:20 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees TV: ESPN Radio: 590 6:05 p.m.

PCL

Omaha at Reno Radio: 1180 3:05 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

U.S. women vs. Argentina TV: NBC 1 p.m.

SWIMMING

U.S. Championships TV: NBC 3 p.m.

GOLF

Women’s British Open TV: Golf 6 a.m.

Women’s British Open TV: NBC 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship TV: Golf Noon

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship TV: CBS 2 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix TV: ESPN2 8:05 a.m.

NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.

NHRA Northwest Nationals TV: Fox 3 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live TV: FS2 2:30 p.m.

Saratoga Live TV: FS1 4 p.m.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

Day 13 TV: ESPNU Noon

Day 13 TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

Day 13 TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

MLS: Portland at Minnesota TV: ESPN 3 p.m.

MLS: Philadelphia at D.C. TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.

MLS: Kansas City at Seattle TV: FS1 9 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut at New York TV: NBA 2 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles TV: NBA 4 p.m.

YOUTH SPORTS

Senior League softball final TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.

Intermediate baseball final TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

TBT BASKETBALL

Chicago Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

Chicago Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 1 p.m.

BIG 3 BASKETBALL

Week 7 TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.

