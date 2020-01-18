NFL CONFERENCE FINALS

AFC: Tennessee at Kansas City TV: CBS Radio: 1620 2:05 p.m.

NFC: Green Bay at San Francisco TV: Fox Radio: 1620 5:40 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Davidson at Fordham TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Rutgers TV: BTN Noon

Loyola Chicago at Illinois State TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

East Carolina at Cincinnati TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

Boston College at Wake Forest TV: ACC 5 p.m.

California at UCLA TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Duke at Clemson TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh TV: FSN 11 a.m.

Miami at Notre Dame TV: ACC Noon

Louisville at North Carolina TV: ESPN2 Noon

Saint Louis at Dayton TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.

Kentucky at LSU TV: SEC 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina State TV: FSN 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia TV: ACC 2 p.m.

Central Florida at South Florida TV: ESPN2 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at La Salle TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon State TV: Pac12 2 p.m.

Fordham at George Mason TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.

Florida at Texas A&M TV: SEC 3 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma TV: FSN 3 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590 4 p.m.

California at Oregon TV: Pac12 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Rutgers at Penn State TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.

GOLF

Latin America Amateur TV: ESPNews 11 a.m.

Korn Ferry: Bahamas Great Abaco Classic TV: Golf 11 a.m.

LPGA: Tournament of Champions TV: Golf 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: The American Express TV: Golf 2 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Florida: IMG Academy vs. Montverde TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Winnipeg at Chicago TV: NHL 6 p.m.

BOWLING

PBA Hall of Fame Classic TV: FS1 Noon

SOCCER

Serie A: Udinese at Milan TV: ESPN2 5:25 a.m.

Premier: Leicester City at Burnley TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Munich at Berlin TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Premier: Manchester United at Liverpool TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Leverkusen at Paderborn TV: FS2 10:50 a.m.

TENNIS

Australian Open TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Stanford at California TV: Pac12 6 p.m.

