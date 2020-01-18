NFL CONFERENCE FINALS
AFC: Tennessee at Kansas City TV: CBS Radio: 1620 2:05 p.m.
NFC: Green Bay at San Francisco TV: Fox Radio: 1620 5:40 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Davidson at Fordham TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Rutgers TV: BTN Noon
Loyola Chicago at Illinois State TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
East Carolina at Cincinnati TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
Boston College at Wake Forest TV: ACC 5 p.m.
California at UCLA TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Duke at Clemson TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Syracuse at Pittsburgh TV: FSN 11 a.m.
Miami at Notre Dame TV: ACC Noon
Louisville at North Carolina TV: ESPN2 Noon
Saint Louis at Dayton TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.
Auburn at Georgia TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.
Kentucky at LSU TV: SEC 1 p.m.
Wake Forest at North Carolina State TV: FSN 1 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Virginia TV: ACC 2 p.m.
Central Florida at South Florida TV: ESPN2 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at La Salle TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon State TV: Pac12 2 p.m.
Fordham at George Mason TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.
Florida at Texas A&M TV: SEC 3 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma TV: FSN 3 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590 4 p.m.
California at Oregon TV: Pac12 4 p.m.
Arkansas at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 5 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Rutgers at Penn State TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.
GOLF
Latin America Amateur TV: ESPNews 11 a.m.
Korn Ferry: Bahamas Great Abaco Classic TV: Golf 11 a.m.
LPGA: Tournament of Champions TV: Golf 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: The American Express TV: Golf 2 p.m.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Florida: IMG Academy vs. Montverde TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.
NHL
Winnipeg at Chicago TV: NHL 6 p.m.
BOWLING
PBA Hall of Fame Classic TV: FS1 Noon
SOCCER
Serie A: Udinese at Milan TV: ESPN2 5:25 a.m.
Premier: Leicester City at Burnley TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Munich at Berlin TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Manchester United at Liverpool TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Leverkusen at Paderborn TV: FS2 10:50 a.m.
TENNIS
Australian Open TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Stanford at California TV: Pac12 6 p.m.
