Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

NFL PRESEASON

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers TV: CBS 3 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota TV: Fox 7 p.m.

MLB

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta TV: TBS 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh TV: ESPN Radio: 1490, 104.1 6:10 p.m.

PCL

Omaha at Nashville Radio: 1180 6:15 p.m.

GOLF

U.S. Amateur TV: FS1 6 a.m.

European: Czech Masters TV: Golf 6 a.m.

PGA Tour: BMW Championship TV: Golf 11 a.m.

Korn Ferry: Nationwide CH Championship TV: Golf 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: BMW Championship TV: NBC 1 p.m.

U.S. Amateur TV: Fox 2:30 p.m.

Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open TV: Golf 3:30 p.m.

AMERICAN LEGION WORLD SERIES

Festus, Mo., vs. Danville, Ill. TV: ESPNU Noon

Shrewsbury, Mass., vs. Fargo, N.D. TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

Asheboro, N.C., vs. Idaho Falls, Idaho TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

International winners bracket TV: ESPN 8 a.m.

U.S. winners bracket TV: ESPN 10 a.m.

International winners bracket TV: ESPN Noon

HORSE RACING

Saratoga TV: FS2 Noon

LACROSSE

Premier: Whipsnakes at Redwoods TV: NBCSN 5 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NHRA: Lucas Oil Nationals TV: FS1 1 p.m.

IndyCar: ABC Supply 500 TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.

BULL RIDING

PBR: 15/15 Bucking Battle TV: CBS 2 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Crystal Palace at Sheffield TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Frankfurt TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Premier: Leicester City at Chelsea TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Leipzig at Berlin TV: FS1 11 a.m.

NWSL: Reign vs. Sky Blue TV: ESPNews Noon

MLS: Atlanta at Portland TV: FS1 9 p.m.

TENNIS

Western & Southern Open TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.

Western & Southern Open TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.

YOUTH BASEBALL

Junior League final TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

World Herald Contests