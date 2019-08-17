Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL PRESEASON
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers TV: CBS 3 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota TV: Fox 7 p.m.
MLB
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta TV: TBS 12:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh TV: ESPN Radio: 1490, 104.1 6:10 p.m.
PCL
Omaha at Nashville Radio: 1180 6:15 p.m.
GOLF
U.S. Amateur TV: FS1 6 a.m.
European: Czech Masters TV: Golf 6 a.m.
PGA Tour: BMW Championship TV: Golf 11 a.m.
Korn Ferry: Nationwide CH Championship TV: Golf 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: BMW Championship TV: NBC 1 p.m.
U.S. Amateur TV: Fox 2:30 p.m.
Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open TV: Golf 3:30 p.m.
AMERICAN LEGION WORLD SERIES
Festus, Mo., vs. Danville, Ill. TV: ESPNU Noon
Shrewsbury, Mass., vs. Fargo, N.D. TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
Asheboro, N.C., vs. Idaho Falls, Idaho TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
International winners bracket TV: ESPN 8 a.m.
U.S. winners bracket TV: ESPN 10 a.m.
International winners bracket TV: ESPN Noon
HORSE RACING
Saratoga TV: FS2 Noon
LACROSSE
Premier: Whipsnakes at Redwoods TV: NBCSN 5 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NHRA: Lucas Oil Nationals TV: FS1 1 p.m.
IndyCar: ABC Supply 500 TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
BULL RIDING
PBR: 15/15 Bucking Battle TV: CBS 2 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Crystal Palace at Sheffield TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Frankfurt TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Leicester City at Chelsea TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Leipzig at Berlin TV: FS1 11 a.m.
NWSL: Reign vs. Sky Blue TV: ESPNews Noon
MLS: Atlanta at Portland TV: FS1 9 p.m.
TENNIS
Western & Southern Open TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.
Western & Southern Open TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
YOUTH BASEBALL
Junior League final TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
