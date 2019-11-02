NFL

Houston vs. Jacksonville TV: NFL Radio: 1180 8:30 a.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City TV: Fox Radio: 1290 Noon

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh TV: CBS Radio: 1620 Noon

Chicago at Philadelphia Radio: 590 Noon

Cleveland at Denver Radio: 590 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers TV: CBS 3:25 p.m.

New England at Baltimore TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship TV: Golf 11:30 a.m.

Champions: Invesco QQQ Championship TV: Golf 2:30 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Washington TV: NHL 6 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula One: United States Grand Prix TV: ABC 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR: AAA Texas 500 TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.

NHRA: Nevada Nationals TV: FS1 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Iowa at Michigan TV: BTN 10 a.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Michigan at Maryland TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan State TV: BTN 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Big Ten quarterfinals TV: BTN Noon

SEC first round TV: SEC 1 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford TV: Pac12 2 p.m.

SEC first round TV: SEC 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford TV: Pac12 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Duke at Pittsburgh TV: FSN 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Purdue TV: ESPN2 Noon

West Virginia at Texas TV: ESPNU Noon

Wake Forest at Virginia TV: FSN 1:30 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford TV: Pac12 4 p.m.

Iowa State at Baylor TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.

MARATHON

New York City Marathon TV: ESPN2 8 a.m.

MLB

Gold Glove Awards TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Leicester at Crystal Palace TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Cologne at Dusseldorf TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Premier: Tottenham at Everton TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Schalke at Augsburg TV: FS2 10:50 a.m.

TENNIS

Paris Masters, WTA Finals TV: Tennis 5:30 a.m.

Paris Masters TV: Tennis 8 a.m.

Men’s Pro Circuit TV: Tennis 10 a.m.

Women’s Pro Circuit TV: Tennis Noon

