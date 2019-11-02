NFL
Houston vs. Jacksonville TV: NFL Radio: 1180 8:30 a.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City TV: Fox Radio: 1290 Noon
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh TV: CBS Radio: 1620 Noon
Chicago at Philadelphia Radio: 590 Noon
Cleveland at Denver Radio: 590 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at L.A. Chargers TV: CBS 3:25 p.m.
New England at Baltimore TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship TV: Golf 11:30 a.m.
Champions: Invesco QQQ Championship TV: Golf 2:30 p.m.
NHL
Calgary at Washington TV: NHL 6 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One: United States Grand Prix TV: ABC 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR: AAA Texas 500 TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.
NHRA: Nevada Nationals TV: FS1 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Iowa at Michigan TV: BTN 10 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Michigan at Maryland TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan State TV: BTN 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Big Ten quarterfinals TV: BTN Noon
SEC first round TV: SEC 1 p.m.
Arizona at Stanford TV: Pac12 2 p.m.
SEC first round TV: SEC 3:30 p.m.
UCLA at Stanford TV: Pac12 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Duke at Pittsburgh TV: FSN 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Purdue TV: ESPN2 Noon
West Virginia at Texas TV: ESPNU Noon
Wake Forest at Virginia TV: FSN 1:30 p.m.
Oregon at Stanford TV: Pac12 4 p.m.
Iowa State at Baylor TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.
MARATHON
New York City Marathon TV: ESPN2 8 a.m.
MLB
Gold Glove Awards TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Leicester at Crystal Palace TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Cologne at Dusseldorf TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Tottenham at Everton TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Schalke at Augsburg TV: FS2 10:50 a.m.
TENNIS
Paris Masters, WTA Finals TV: Tennis 5:30 a.m.
Paris Masters TV: Tennis 8 a.m.
Men’s Pro Circuit TV: Tennis 10 a.m.
Women’s Pro Circuit TV: Tennis Noon
