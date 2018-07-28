Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 Noon
Hall of Fame induction ceremony TV: MLB 12:30 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta TV: TBS 12:30 p.m.
Cubs at St. Louis TV: ESPN Radio: 590, 104.1, 1490 7:05 p.m.
PCL
Omaha at Fresno Radio: KZOT 1180 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
British Senior Open TV: Golf 8:30 a.m.
British Senior Open TV: NBC 11 a.m.
PGA: Canadian Open TV: Golf Noon
PGA: Canadian Open TV: CBS 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live TV: FS2 3 p.m.
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series TV: NBC 4 p.m.
SOCCER
MLS: New York City FC at Seattle TV: ESPN 4 p.m.
Women: United States vs. Australia TV: FS1 6 p.m.
Women’s ICC final: North Carolina vs. Lyon TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
MLS: Orlando at L.A. Galaxy TV: FS1 8:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
U.S. championships TV: NBC 2 p.m.
TENNIS
Atlanta Open TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix TV: ESPN2 8:05 a.m.
NASCAR: Pocono TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
IndyCar : Mid-Ohio TV: CNBC 2 p.m.
NHRA: Sonoma TV: Fox 3 p.m.
BASKETBALL
TBT quarterfinals (three games) TV: ESPN 10 a.m.
TBT quarterfinals TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
CYCLING
Tour de France final stage TV: NBCSN 8:30 a.m.
