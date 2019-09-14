Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL
Minnesota at Green Bay TV: KPTM/Fox Radio: 590 Noon
Indianapolis at Tennessee Radio: 1620 Noon
Kansas City at Oakland TV: KMTV/CBS Radio: 1290 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Denver TV: Fox 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Rams Radio: 590 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.
MLB
Atlanta at Washington TV: TBS 12:38 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1180 1:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs Radio: 1490, 106.5 1:20 p.m.
JIP: Oakland at Texas or Cincinnati at Arizona TV: MLB 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets TV: ESPN 6:08 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA: Solheim Cup TV: Golf 5 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Greenbrier TV: Golf 2 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Everton at Bournemouth TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Freiburg at Hoffenheim TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Arsenal at Watford TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Schalke at Paderborn TV: FS1 11 a.m.
MLS: NY Red Bulls at Seattle TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.
MLS: D.C. at Portland TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.
WNBA PLAYOFFS
Seattle at Los Angeles TV: ESPN2 2 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL
Final TV: ESPN 7 a.m.
AUTO RACING
NHRA: Dodge Nationals TV: FS1 1 p.m.
IMSA Monterey Grand Prix TV: NBC 2 p.m.
NASCAR: South Point 400 TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
North Carolina at Arkansas TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.
South Carolina at Clemson TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga TV: FS2 11:30 p.m.
