You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

PREGAME: NEBRASKA VS NORTHERN ILLINOIS

Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

NFL

Minnesota at Green Bay TV: KPTM/Fox Radio: 590 Noon

Indianapolis at Tennessee Radio: 1620 Noon

Kansas City at Oakland TV: KMTV/CBS Radio: 1290 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Denver TV: Fox 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams Radio: 590 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.

MLB

Atlanta at Washington TV: TBS 12:38 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1180 1:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs Radio: 1490, 106.5 1:20 p.m.

JIP: Oakland at Texas or Cincinnati at Arizona TV: MLB 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets TV: ESPN 6:08 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA: Solheim Cup TV: Golf 5 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Greenbrier TV: Golf 2 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Everton at Bournemouth TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Freiburg at Hoffenheim TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Premier: Arsenal at Watford TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Schalke at Paderborn TV: FS1 11 a.m.

MLS: NY Red Bulls at Seattle TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.

MLS: D.C. at Portland TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.

WNBA PLAYOFFS

Seattle at Los Angeles TV: ESPN2 2 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL

Final TV: ESPN 7 a.m.

AUTO RACING

NHRA: Dodge Nationals TV: FS1 1 p.m.

IMSA Monterey Grand Prix TV: NBC 2 p.m.

NASCAR: South Point 400 TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

North Carolina at Arkansas TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Clemson TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga TV: FS2 11:30 p.m.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight