Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL
Carolina vs. Tampa Bay TV: NFL Radio: 1180 8:30 a.m.
Houston at Kansas City TV: CBS Radio: 1290 Noon
Philadelphia at Minnesota TV: Fox Noon
Cincinnati at Baltimore Radio: 1620 Noon
Dallas at N.Y. Jets TV: CBS 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Florida State at North Carolina TV: FSN Plus 11 a.m.
Yale at Princeton TV: ESPNU Noon
Florida at Texas A&M TV: SEC Noon
Michigan at Nebraska TV: ESPN2 Radio: 590 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin TV: BTN 3 p.m.
UCLA at Colorado TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
Arizona State at Stanford TV: Pac12 4 p.m.
MLB PLAYOFFS
ALCS: New York at Houston TV: FS1 7:08 p.m.
GOLF
European: Italian Open TV: Golf 5 a.m.
Champions: SAS Championship TV: Golf 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: Houston Open TV: Golf 3 p.m.
NBA PRESEASON
Cleveland at Boston TV: NBA 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington TV: NBA 5 p.m.
NHL
Pittsburgh at Winnipeg TV: NHL 6 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NHRA Carolina Nationals TV: FS1 1 p.m.
NASCAR: 1000Bulbs.com 500 TV: NBC 1 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Michigan at Indiana TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.
California at UCLA TV: Pac12 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Kansas at Texas Tech TV: FSN 1 p.m.
Vanderbilt at South Carolina TV: SEC 2 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon TV: Pac12 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at Auburn TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Iowa at Penn State TV: BTN 11 a.m.
Northwestern at Rutgers TV: BTN 1 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont TV: FS2 Noon
RUGBY
World Cup: Japan vs. Scotland TV: NBCSN 5:30 a.m.
SOCCER
Euro 2020 qualifying: Wales vs. Croatia TV: ESPN 1:30 p.m.
