Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL

Carolina vs. Tampa Bay TV: NFL Radio: 1180 8:30 a.m.

Houston at Kansas City TV: CBS Radio: 1290 Noon

Philadelphia at Minnesota TV: Fox Noon

Cincinnati at Baltimore Radio: 1620 Noon

Dallas at N.Y. Jets TV: CBS 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Florida State at North Carolina TV: FSN Plus 11 a.m.

Yale at Princeton TV: ESPNU Noon

Florida at Texas A&M TV: SEC Noon

Michigan at Nebraska TV: ESPN2 Radio: 590 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin TV: BTN 3 p.m.

UCLA at Colorado TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.

Arizona State at Stanford TV: Pac12 4 p.m.

MLB PLAYOFFS

ALCS: New York at Houston TV: FS1 7:08 p.m.

GOLF

European: Italian Open TV: Golf 5 a.m.

Champions: SAS Championship TV: Golf 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: Houston Open TV: Golf 3 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Cleveland at Boston TV: NBA 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington TV: NBA 5 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg TV: NHL 6 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NHRA Carolina Nationals TV: FS1 1 p.m.

NASCAR: 1000Bulbs.com 500 TV: NBC 1 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Michigan at Indiana TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.

California at UCLA TV: Pac12 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Kansas at Texas Tech TV: FSN 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina TV: SEC 2 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon TV: Pac12 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Iowa at Penn State TV: BTN 11 a.m.

Northwestern at Rutgers TV: BTN 1 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Belmont TV: FS2 Noon

RUGBY

World Cup: Japan vs. Scotland TV: NBCSN 5:30 a.m.

SOCCER

Euro 2020 qualifying: Wales vs. Croatia TV: ESPN 1:30 p.m.

