Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL PRESEASON
Pittsburgh at Tennessee TV: NBC 7 p.m.
MLB
Kansas City at Cleveland TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 12:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs TV: TBS 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers TV: ESPN Radio: 590 6:08 p.m.
PCL
Omaha at Memphis Radio: 1180 2:05 p.m.
GOLF
European: Scandinavian Invitation TV: Golf 6 a.m.
PGA Tour Championship TV: Golf 11 a.m.
LPGA: CP Women’s Open TV: Golf 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Championship TV: NBC 12:30 p.m.
Korn Ferry: Boise Open TV: Golf 3:30 p.m.
Champions: Boeing Classic TV: Golf 5:30 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
Consolation final TV: ESPN 9 a.m.
Championship TV: ABC 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Southern Columbia (Pa.) vs Hammond (S.C.) TV: ESPN2 12 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga TV: FS2 Noon
LACROSSE
Premier: Chaos vs. Atlas TV: NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
RODEO
PRB: Music City Knockout TV: CBS 3 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Manchester City at Bournemouth TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Leipzig vs. Frankfurt TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Newcastle at Tottenham TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Berlin TV: FS1 11 a.m.
Serie A: Roma vs. Genoa TV: ESPN 1:30 p.m.
NWSL: Chicago at Portland TV: ESPNews 2 p.m.
MLS: Columbus at Cincinnati TV: FS1 5 p.m.
MLS: Houston at Dallas TV: FS1 7:20 p.m.
MLS: L.A. Galaxy at L.A. FC TV: FS1 9:30 p.m.
AURORA GAMES
Beach Volleyball TV: ESPNU Noon
AUTO RACING
IMSA: Michelin GT Challenge TV: NBCSN 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Trucks: Chevrolet Silverado 250 TV: FS1 1:30 p.m.
BIG 3 BASKETBALL
Playoffs TV: CBSSN Noon
Playoffs TV: CBS 1 p.m.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Montreal at Toronto TV: ESPNews 11 a.m.
