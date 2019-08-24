Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL PRESEASON

Pittsburgh at Tennessee TV: NBC 7 p.m.

MLB

Kansas City at Cleveland TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 12:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs TV: TBS 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers TV: ESPN Radio: 590 6:08 p.m.

PCL

Omaha at Memphis Radio: 1180 2:05 p.m.

GOLF

European: Scandinavian Invitation TV: Golf 6 a.m.

PGA Tour Championship TV: Golf 11 a.m.

LPGA: CP Women’s Open TV: Golf 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Championship TV: NBC 12:30 p.m.

Korn Ferry: Boise Open TV: Golf 3:30 p.m.

Champions: Boeing Classic TV: Golf 5:30 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

Consolation final TV: ESPN 9 a.m.

Championship TV: ABC 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Southern Columbia (Pa.) vs Hammond (S.C.) TV: ESPN2 12 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga TV: FS2 Noon

LACROSSE

Premier: Chaos vs. Atlas TV: NBCSN 3:30 p.m.

RODEO

PRB: Music City Knockout TV: CBS 3 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Manchester City at Bournemouth TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Leipzig vs. Frankfurt TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Premier: Newcastle at Tottenham TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Berlin TV: FS1 11 a.m.

Serie A: Roma vs. Genoa TV: ESPN 1:30 p.m.

NWSL: Chicago at Portland TV: ESPNews 2 p.m.

MLS: Columbus at Cincinnati TV: FS1 5 p.m.

MLS: Houston at Dallas TV: FS1 7:20 p.m.

MLS: L.A. Galaxy at L.A. FC TV: FS1 9:30 p.m.

AURORA GAMES

Beach Volleyball TV: ESPNU Noon

AUTO RACING

IMSA: Michelin GT Challenge TV: NBCSN 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Trucks: Chevrolet Silverado 250 TV: FS1 1:30 p.m.

BIG 3 BASKETBALL

Playoffs TV: CBSSN Noon

Playoffs TV: CBS 1 p.m.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Montreal at Toronto TV: ESPNews 11 a.m.

