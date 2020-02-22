BOWLING

PBA: U.S. Open from Lincoln TV: Fox Noon

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

American at Boston U. TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

Penn State at Indiana TV: FS1 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Wisconsin TV: BTN Noon

Wichita State at Cincinnati TV: ESPN Noon

St. John’s at Seton Hall TV: CBS 1 p.m.

South Florida at Connecticut TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern TV: BTN 2 p.m.

Maryland at Ohio State TV: CBS 3 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise State TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.

Butler at Creighton TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 3 p.m.

Miami at Notre Dame TV: ACC 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Syracuse at Notre Dame TV: ACC 11 a.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest TV: FSN Plus 11 a.m.

Virginia at Virginia Tech TV: ACC 1 p.m.

South Carolina at Kentucky TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.

Arkansas at Florida TV: SEC 3 p.m.

Florida State at Georgia Tech TV: ACC 3 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan State TV: BTN 4 p.m.

Mississippi at Missouri TV: SEC 5 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Nebraska vs. Arizona Radio: 590 Noon

USHL

Lincoln at Omaha Radio: 1290 4:05 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: WGC-Mexico Championship TV: Golf Noon

PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open TV: Golf 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: WGC-Mexico Championship TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.

NBA

Minnesota at Denver TV: NBA, FSN Plus 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City TV: FSN 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State TV: NBA 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at Washington TV: NBC 11 a.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Pennzoil 400 TV: Fox 2:30 p.m.

RUGBY

MLR: New England vs. San Diego TV: FS2 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Serie A: Lazio at Genoa TV: ESPN2 5:25 a.m.

Premier: Watford at Manchester United TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Augsburg at Leverkusen TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Premier: Everton at Arsenal TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Mainz at Wolfsburg TV: FS2 11 a.m.

XFL

New York at St. Louis TV: ESPN 2 p.m.

D.C. at Los Angeles TV: FS1 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Stanford at Arizona TV: Pac12 1 p.m.

Washington at Arizona State TV: Pac12 3 p.m.

Utah at UCLA TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.

