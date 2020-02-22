BOWLING
PBA: U.S. Open from Lincoln TV: Fox Noon
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
American at Boston U. TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
Penn State at Indiana TV: FS1 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Wisconsin TV: BTN Noon
Wichita State at Cincinnati TV: ESPN Noon
St. John’s at Seton Hall TV: CBS 1 p.m.
South Florida at Connecticut TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern TV: BTN 2 p.m.
Maryland at Ohio State TV: CBS 3 p.m.
New Mexico at Boise State TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.
Butler at Creighton TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 3 p.m.
Miami at Notre Dame TV: ACC 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Syracuse at Notre Dame TV: ACC 11 a.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
North Carolina at Wake Forest TV: FSN Plus 11 a.m.
Virginia at Virginia Tech TV: ACC 1 p.m.
South Carolina at Kentucky TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.
Arkansas at Florida TV: SEC 3 p.m.
Florida State at Georgia Tech TV: ACC 3 p.m.
Auburn at Texas A&M TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
Michigan at Michigan State TV: BTN 4 p.m.
Mississippi at Missouri TV: SEC 5 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Nebraska vs. Arizona Radio: 590 Noon
USHL
Lincoln at Omaha Radio: 1290 4:05 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: WGC-Mexico Championship TV: Golf Noon
PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open TV: Golf 1:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: WGC-Mexico Championship TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.
NBA
Minnesota at Denver TV: NBA, FSN Plus 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City TV: FSN 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State TV: NBA 7:30 p.m.
NHL
Pittsburgh at Washington TV: NBC 11 a.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR: Pennzoil 400 TV: Fox 2:30 p.m.
RUGBY
MLR: New England vs. San Diego TV: FS2 6 p.m.
SOCCER
Serie A: Lazio at Genoa TV: ESPN2 5:25 a.m.
Premier: Watford at Manchester United TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Augsburg at Leverkusen TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Everton at Arsenal TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Mainz at Wolfsburg TV: FS2 11 a.m.
XFL
New York at St. Louis TV: ESPN 2 p.m.
D.C. at Los Angeles TV: FS1 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Stanford at Arizona TV: Pac12 1 p.m.
Washington at Arizona State TV: Pac12 3 p.m.
Utah at UCLA TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
