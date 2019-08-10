Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
L.A. Angels at Boston TV: TBS 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Radio: 1490, 104.1 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco TV: ESPN Radio: 590 6 p.m.
PCL
Las Vegas at Omaha Radio: 1180 5:05 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA Tour: Ladies Scottish Open TV: Golf 7:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Northern Trust TV: Golf 11 a.m.
U.S. Women’s Amateur TV: FS1 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Northern Trust TV: CBS 1 p.m.
Korn Ferry: Portland Open TV: Golf 5 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
U.S. championships TV: NBC 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga TV: FS2 Noon
JR. NBA BASKETBALL
Global championship TV: Fox 2 p.m.
Global championship TV: Fox 3:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
Premier: Archers vs. Atlas TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 20 TV: ESPNU 9 a.m.
Day 20 TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Arsenal at Newcastle TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Premier: Chelsea at Manchester United TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
Women: Portland at North Carolina TV: ESPNews 2 p.m.
MLS: New York City at Atlanta TV: ESPN 3 p.m.
MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at D.C. United TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.
MLS: New York at Los Angeles FC TV: FS1 9 p.m.
TENNIS
Rogers Cup TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
WNBA
Seattle at New York TV: NBA 2 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles TV: NBA 4 p.m.
ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Arena Bowl TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR: Consumers Energy 400 TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.
BULL RIDING
PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour TV: CBS Noon
