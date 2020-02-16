Today's Top Events
...THE FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DODGE...WESTERN DOUGLAS AND NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES... AT 815 PM CST, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED AN ICE JAM IN THE PLATTE RIVER ALONG THE RAILROAD BRIDGE JUST EAST OF HIGHWAY 77 SOUTH OF FREMONT. THIS WAS CAUSING MINOR FLOODING ALONG THE BANKS OF THE RIVER UPSTREAM OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE, INCLUDING BIG ISLAND ROAD, RIDGE ROAD, RIDGELAND AVENUE, AND HORMEL PARK. WHEN THE ICE JAM BREAKS FREE, THIS COULD CAUSE ADDITIONAL RIVER FLUCTUATIONS OF 1 TO 2 FEET ON THE PLATTE RIVER DOWNSTREAM FROM FREMONT. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... EXTREME SOUTHERN FREMONT, INGLEWOOD, LESHARA, CAMP EAGLE, FREMONT LAKES STATE RECREATION AREA AND TWO RIVERS STATE RECREATION AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&
