MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon: Nebraska at Minnesota

6 p.m.: UNO vs. Oral Roberts (Summit League tournament at Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11:05 a.m.: Columbia at Nebraska (at Haymarket Park)

1 p.m.: Portland at Creighton (at TD Ameritrade Park)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10:45 a.m.: Creighton at Longwood

11 a.m.: Nebraska vs. New Mexico State (at Tempe, Arizona)

2 p.m.: UNO at Northern Colorado

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Noon: Nebraska at Big Ten championships (at Piscataway, New Jersey)

USHL

4:05 p.m.: Fargo at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started