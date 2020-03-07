MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon: Nebraska at Minnesota
6 p.m.: UNO vs. Oral Roberts (Summit League tournament at Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11:05 a.m.: Columbia at Nebraska (at Haymarket Park)
1 p.m.: Portland at Creighton (at TD Ameritrade Park)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10:45 a.m.: Creighton at Longwood
11 a.m.: Nebraska vs. New Mexico State (at Tempe, Arizona)
2 p.m.: UNO at Northern Colorado
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Noon: Nebraska at Big Ten championships (at Piscataway, New Jersey)
USHL
4:05 p.m.: Fargo at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)
