Sunday's Area Events

PCL
7:05 p.m.: Round Rock at Omaha (at Werner Park)
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m.: Creighton at Wake Forest
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Noon: Clemson at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium), Memphis at UNO (at Caniglia Field). 7:05 p.m.: Baylor at Nebraska (at Hibner Stadium)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.