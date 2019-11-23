MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: North Florida at Creighton (at CHI Health Center)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: Creighton at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
11 a.m.: DePaul at Creighton (at Sokol Arena). 1:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Wisconsin
COLLEGE WRESTLING
1 p.m.: Nebraska at Northern Iowa
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.