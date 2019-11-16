WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: SIUE at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena), Morgan State at UNO (at Baxter Arena), College of Saint Mary at Missouri Western

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Noon: Creighton at Butler 1 p.m.: UNO at South Dakota State

COLLEGE WRESTLING

9 a.m.: Nebraska at Daktronics Open (at Brookings, South Dakota)

