WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: SIUE at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena), Morgan State at UNO (at Baxter Arena), College of Saint Mary at Missouri Western
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Noon: Creighton at Butler 1 p.m.: UNO at South Dakota State
COLLEGE WRESTLING
9 a.m.: Nebraska at Daktronics Open (at Brookings, South Dakota)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.