MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: Xavier at Creighton (at CHI Health Center)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon: Butler at Creighton (at Sokol Arena)
2 p.m.: Purdue Fort Wayne at UNO (at Baxter Arena)
COLLEGE WRESTLING
2 p.m.: Michigan State at Nebraska
USHL
4:05 p.m.: Omaha at Tri City
