WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: DePaul at Creighton (at Sokol Arena)

USHL

5:35 p.m.: Lincoln at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription