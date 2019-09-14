You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

PREGAME: NEBRASKA VS NORTHERN ILLINOIS

Sunday's Area Events

  • Updated
  • 0

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m.: High Point at UNO (at Baxter Arena)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

1 p.m.: Oklahoma at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium), UNO at Oklahoma State 1:05 p.m.: Gonzaga at Nebraska (at Hibner Stadium)

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight