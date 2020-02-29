MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: Creighton at St. John’s
3:15 p.m.: Northwestern at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: Georgetown at Creighton (at Sokol Arena)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m: UNO vs. Chicago State (at Marion, Illinois), Bellevue vs. Siena Heights (at Lake Wales, Florida)
1:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Arizona State
2 p.m.: Bellevue vs. Siena Heights (at Lake Wales, Florida)
3 p.m.: Creighton at UNLV
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.: Nebraska at Missouri, Creighton vs. Northern Kentucky (at Carbondale, Illinois)
10:30 a.m.: Bellevue vs. Northwestern Ohio (at Kissimmee, Florida)
11 a.m.: UNO vs. Michigan State (at Riverside, California)
12:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Wichita State (at Columbia, Missouri)
12:45 p.m.: Bellevue vs. Cleary (DH at Kissimmee, Florida)
