MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: Creighton at St. John’s

3:15 p.m.: Northwestern at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: Georgetown at Creighton (at Sokol Arena)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m: UNO vs. Chicago State (at Marion, Illinois), Bellevue vs. Siena Heights (at Lake Wales, Florida)

1:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Arizona State

2 p.m.: Bellevue vs. Siena Heights (at Lake Wales, Florida)

3 p.m.: Creighton at UNLV

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.: Nebraska at Missouri, Creighton vs. Northern Kentucky (at Carbondale, Illinois)

10:30 a.m.: Bellevue vs. Northwestern Ohio (at Kissimmee, Florida)

11 a.m.: UNO vs. Michigan State (at Riverside, California)

12:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Wichita State (at Columbia, Missouri) 

12:45 p.m.: Bellevue vs. Cleary (DH at Kissimmee, Florida)

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started