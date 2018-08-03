Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL
Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremony TV: ESPN, NFL 6 p.m.
MLB
San Diego at Chicago Cubs Radio: 104.1, 1490 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston TV: FS1 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 6 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland TV: FS1 6 p.m.
PCL
Salt Lake at Omaha Radio: KZOT 1180 6:05 p.m.
GOLF
Women’s British Open TV: Golf 6 a.m.
Women’s British Open TV: NBC 10 a.m.
Bridgestone Invitational TV: Golf 11 a.m.
Bridgestone Invitational TV: CBS 1 p.m.
Champions: 3M Championship TV: Golf 3:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship TV: Golf 5:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Internazionale vs. Lyonnais TV: ESPN 1 p.m.
MLS: Toronto at Atlanta United TV: ESPN 3 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Juventus TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
Milan vs. Barcelona TV: ESPNews 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston TV: FSN Plus 8 p.m.
MFL: Monterrey vs. Queretaro TV: FS2 9 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live TV: FS2 12:30 p.m.
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series TV: NBCSN 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Junior League World Series final TV: ESPNews 3 p.m.
TENNIS
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.
WNBA
Indiana at New York TV: NBA 2 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 9 a.m.
Xfinity qualifying TV: NBCSN 10:30 a.m.
NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.
Xfinity: Zippo 200 TV: NBC 1 p.m.
NASCAR qualifying TV: NBCSN 5:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Senior League World Series final TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
BOXING
Premier Champions TV: FS2 4:30 p.m.
Premier Champions TV: Fox 6:30 p.m.
Pro card TV: HBO 9 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 227 prelims TV: FX 7 p.m.
