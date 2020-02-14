MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Purdue at Ohio State TV: Fox 11 a.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 11 a.m.
Northwestern at Penn State TV: BTN 11 a.m.
St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
Syracuse at Florida State TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
Tulsa at South Florida TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Dayton at Massachusetts TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State TV: CBS Noon
Mississippi State at Arkansas TV: SEC Noon
Bradley at Southern Illinois TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.
Mississippi at Kentucky TV: ESPN 1 p.m.
Wake Forest at Miami TV: FSN Plus 1 p.m.
Texas at Iowa State TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.
Old Dominion at North Texas TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590 1:15 p.m.
Georgetown at Butler TV: Fox 1:30 p.m.
La Salle at St. Louis TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
Georgia at Texas A&M TV: SEC 2:30 p.m.
Louisville at Clemson TV: ACC 3 p.m.
VCU at Richmond TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.
Notre Dame at Duke TV: ESPN 3 p.m.
LSU at Alabama TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
Illinois at Rutgers TV: BTN 3:30 p.m.
George Washington at George Mason TV: NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech TV: ACC 5 p.m.
UNLV at New Mexico TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan State TV: ESPN 5 p.m.
Auburn at Missouri TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
Houston at Southern Methodist TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
Tennessee at South Carolina TV: SEC 5 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois State TV: FSN 6 p.m.
DePaul at Creighton TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 6:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Providence TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.
Virginia at North Carolina TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
Northern Iowa at-Loyola Chicago TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
Washington State at Southern California TV: Pac12 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Florida TV: SEC 7 p.m.
Brigham Young at San Diego TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.
Washington at UCLA TV: ESPN or ESPN2 9 p.m.
Gonzaga at Pepperdine TV: ESPN or ESPN2 9 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon State TV: FS1 9 p.m.
Arizona at Stanford TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Denver at UNO Radio: 1180 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Ohio State at Penn State TV: BTN 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Iowa TV: BTN 8:30 p.m.
USHL
Omaha at Fargo Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Om. Northwest girls/boys at Norfolk TV: NCN (Cox 116) 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational TV: Golf Noon
PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational TV: CBS 2 p.m.
Champions: Chubb Classic TV: Golf 2 p.m.
LPGA: Australian Open TV: Golf 8 p.m.
NBA
All-Star Saturday Night TV: TNT 7 p.m.
NHL
Detroit at Boston TV: NHL Noon
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay TV: NHL 3 p.m.
Los Angeles vs. Colorado TV: NBC 7 p.m.
RUGBY
Edinburgh vs. Scarlets TV: ESPNews 9 a.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Burnley at Southampton TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bremen at RB Leipzig TV: FS2 8:20 a.m.
Bundesliga: Monchengladbach at Dusseldorf TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.
Premier League: Liverpool at Norwich City TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.
Liga MX: Juarez at Monterrey TV: FS2 7 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
U.S. championships TV: NBC 3 p.m.
XFL
Tampa Bay at Seattle TV: Fox 4 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Xfinity qualifying TV: FS1 10:30 a.m.
NASCAR practice TV: FS1 11:30 a.m.
Xfinity: Racing Experience 300 TV: FS1 1:30 p.m.
Formula E qualifying TV: FS2 2:30 p.m.
Mexico City E-Prix TV: FS2 3:30 p.m.
AMA Supercross TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
BOWLING
PBA: Players Championship TV: FS1 4:30 p.m.
BOXING
Pro card TV: Fox 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Oregon State at Utah TV: Pac12 2 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona State TV: Pac12 4 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Lafayette at North Carolina TV: ACC 11 a.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse TV: ACC 1 p.m.
