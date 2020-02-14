MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Purdue at Ohio State TV: Fox 11 a.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 11 a.m.

Northwestern at Penn State TV: BTN 11 a.m.

St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

Syracuse at Florida State TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

Tulsa at South Florida TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Dayton at Massachusetts TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State TV: CBS Noon

Mississippi State at Arkansas TV: SEC Noon

Bradley at Southern Illinois TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.

Mississippi at Kentucky TV: ESPN 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Miami TV: FSN Plus 1 p.m.

Texas at Iowa State TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.

Old Dominion at North Texas TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590 1:15 p.m.

Georgetown at Butler TV: Fox 1:30 p.m.

La Salle at St. Louis TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.

Georgia at Texas A&M TV: SEC 2:30 p.m.

Louisville at Clemson TV: ACC 3 p.m.

VCU at Richmond TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.

Notre Dame at Duke TV: ESPN 3 p.m.

LSU at Alabama TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.

Illinois at Rutgers TV: BTN 3:30 p.m.

George Washington at George Mason TV: NBCSN 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech TV: ACC 5 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan State TV: ESPN 5 p.m.

Auburn at Missouri TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.

Houston at Southern Methodist TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina TV: SEC 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois State TV: FSN 6 p.m.

DePaul at Creighton TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 6:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Providence TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa at-Loyola Chicago TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.

Washington State at Southern California TV: Pac12 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Florida TV: SEC 7 p.m.

Brigham Young at San Diego TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.

Washington at UCLA TV: ESPN or ESPN2 9 p.m.

Gonzaga at Pepperdine TV: ESPN or ESPN2 9 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon State TV: FS1 9 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Denver at UNO Radio: 1180 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Ohio State at Penn State TV: BTN 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa TV: BTN 8:30 p.m.

USHL

Omaha at Fargo Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Om. Northwest girls/boys at Norfolk TV: NCN (Cox 116) 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational TV: Golf Noon

PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational TV: CBS 2 p.m.

Champions: Chubb Classic TV: Golf 2 p.m.

LPGA: Australian Open TV: Golf 8 p.m.

NBA

All-Star Saturday Night TV: TNT 7 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Boston TV: NHL Noon

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay TV: NHL 3 p.m.

Los Angeles vs. Colorado TV: NBC 7 p.m.

RUGBY

Edinburgh vs. Scarlets TV: ESPNews 9 a.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Burnley at Southampton TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Bremen at RB Leipzig TV: FS2 8:20 a.m.

Bundesliga: Monchengladbach at Dusseldorf TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.

Premier League: Liverpool at Norwich City TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.

Liga MX: Juarez at Monterrey TV: FS2 7 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

U.S. championships TV: NBC 3 p.m.

XFL

Tampa Bay at Seattle TV: Fox 4 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Xfinity qualifying TV: FS1 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR practice TV: FS1 11:30 a.m.

Xfinity: Racing Experience 300 TV: FS1 1:30 p.m.

Formula E qualifying TV: FS2 2:30 p.m.

Mexico City E-Prix TV: FS2 3:30 p.m.

AMA Supercross TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

BOWLING

PBA: Players Championship TV: FS1 4:30 p.m.

BOXING

Pro card TV: Fox 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Oregon State at Utah TV: Pac12 2 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona State TV: Pac12 4 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Lafayette at North Carolina TV: ACC 11 a.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse TV: ACC 1 p.m.

