PREGAME: NEBRASKA VS ILLINOIS

Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL

Nebraska at Illinois TV: BTN Radio: 92.3, 590 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Michigan at Wisconsin TV: Fox 11 a.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Iowa State TV: FS1 11 a.m.

Michigan State at Northwestern TV: ABC 11 a.m.

Boston College at Rutgers TV: BTN 11 a.m.

Morgan State at Army TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

Tennessee at Florida TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

Southern Mississippi at Alabama TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

LSU at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 11 a.m.

Elon at Wake Forest TV: FSN Plus 11 a.m.

California at Mississippi TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Garden City at Iowa Western Radio: 89.7 1 p.m.

UCF at Pittsburgh TV: ABC or ESPN2 2:30 p.m.

Washington at BYU TV: ESPN2 or ABC 2:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio State TV: BTN 2:30 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M TV: CBS Radio: 1620 2:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Tulsa TV: CBSSN 2:30 p.m.

Louisville at Florida State TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.

Temple at Buffalo TV: ESPNU 2:30 p.m.

SMU at TCU TV: FS1 2:30 p.m.

Appalachian State at North Carolina TV: FSN Plus 2:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi State TV: SEC 3 p.m.

Baylor at Rice TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Ball State at North Carolina State TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Texas TV: ABC 6:30 p.m.

San Jose State at Arkansas TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia TV: CBS 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona State TV: Pac12 9 p.m.

Toledo at Colorado State TV: ESPN2 9:15 p.m.

Utah State at San Diego State TV: CBSSN 9:30 p.m.

UCLA at Washington State TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Wichita State at Nebraska TV: NET Radio: 105.9 3 p.m.

MLB

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs TV: MLB Radio: 1490, 106.5 1:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota TV: FSN Radio: 97.3 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland TV: FS1 6:10 p.m.

GOLF

European: BMW PGA Championship TV: Golf 6:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship TV: Golf 2 p.m.

Asian: Shinhan Dongae Open TV: Golf 11 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania Derby TV: NBC 4 p.m.

LACROSSE

Premier League final TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.

RUGBY

World Cup 2019: England vs. Tonga TV: NBCSN 5 a.m. Sun.

SOCCER

Premier: Tottenham at Leicester City TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Cologne at Munich TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Berlin at Leverkusen TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.

Premier: TBA TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.

Leipzig at Bremen TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.

Premier: Brighton at Newcastle United TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.

MLS: San Jose at Atlanta TV: Univision 2:30 p.m.

Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey TV: FS2 4:55 p.m.

MLS: Colorado at Kansas City TV: FSN Plus 7:30 p.m.

MFL: Queretaro at America TV: Univision 8:55 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula One qualifying TV: ESPNews 7:55 a.m.

IndyCar qualifying TV: NBCSN 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR: Federated Auto Parts 400 TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

BOXING

PBC Fight Night TV: FS1 9:30 p.m.

