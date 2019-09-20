Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL
Nebraska at Illinois TV: BTN Radio: 92.3, 590 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Michigan at Wisconsin TV: Fox 11 a.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Iowa State TV: FS1 11 a.m.
Michigan State at Northwestern TV: ABC 11 a.m.
Boston College at Rutgers TV: BTN 11 a.m.
Morgan State at Army TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
Tennessee at Florida TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
Southern Mississippi at Alabama TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
LSU at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 11 a.m.
Elon at Wake Forest TV: FSN Plus 11 a.m.
California at Mississippi TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Garden City at Iowa Western Radio: 89.7 1 p.m.
UCF at Pittsburgh TV: ABC or ESPN2 2:30 p.m.
Washington at BYU TV: ESPN2 or ABC 2:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio State TV: BTN 2:30 p.m.
Auburn at Texas A&M TV: CBS Radio: 1620 2:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Tulsa TV: CBSSN 2:30 p.m.
Louisville at Florida State TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.
Temple at Buffalo TV: ESPNU 2:30 p.m.
SMU at TCU TV: FS1 2:30 p.m.
Appalachian State at North Carolina TV: FSN Plus 2:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Mississippi State TV: SEC 3 p.m.
Baylor at Rice TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Oregon at Stanford TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Old Dominion at Virginia TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Ball State at North Carolina State TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Texas TV: ABC 6:30 p.m.
San Jose State at Arkansas TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Georgia TV: CBS 7 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona State TV: Pac12 9 p.m.
Toledo at Colorado State TV: ESPN2 9:15 p.m.
Utah State at San Diego State TV: CBSSN 9:30 p.m.
UCLA at Washington State TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wichita State at Nebraska TV: NET Radio: 105.9 3 p.m.
MLB
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs TV: MLB Radio: 1490, 106.5 1:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota TV: FSN Radio: 97.3 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland TV: FS1 6:10 p.m.
GOLF
European: BMW PGA Championship TV: Golf 6:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship TV: Golf 2 p.m.
Asian: Shinhan Dongae Open TV: Golf 11 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.
Pennsylvania Derby TV: NBC 4 p.m.
LACROSSE
Premier League final TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup 2019: England vs. Tonga TV: NBCSN 5 a.m. Sun.
SOCCER
Premier: Tottenham at Leicester City TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Cologne at Munich TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Berlin at Leverkusen TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.
Premier: TBA TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Leipzig at Bremen TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.
Premier: Brighton at Newcastle United TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.
MLS: San Jose at Atlanta TV: Univision 2:30 p.m.
Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey TV: FS2 4:55 p.m.
MLS: Colorado at Kansas City TV: FSN Plus 7:30 p.m.
MFL: Queretaro at America TV: Univision 8:55 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One qualifying TV: ESPNews 7:55 a.m.
IndyCar qualifying TV: NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
NASCAR: Federated Auto Parts 400 TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
BOXING
PBC Fight Night TV: FS1 9:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.