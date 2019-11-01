NEBRASKA FOOTBALL

Nebraska at Purdue TV: Fox Radio: 590, 92.3 11 a.m.

OTHER COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Michigan at Maryland TV: ABC 11 a.m.

Northern Illinois at Central Michigan TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

North Carolina State at Wake Forest TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

Houston at Central Florida TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

Buffalo at Eastern Michigan TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

UTSA at Texas A&M TV: SEC 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois TV: BTN 1 p.m.

Butler (Kansas) at Iowa Western Radio: 89.7 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.

Miami (Florida) at Florida State TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Illinois TV: BTN 2:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Florida TV: CBS Radio: 1620 2:30 p.m.

Army at Air Force TV: CBSSN 2:30 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma State TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.

Arkansas State at Louisiana Monroe TV: ESPNU 2:30 p.m.

Kansas State at Kansas TV: FS1 2:30 p.m.

Texas El Paso at North Texas TV: NFL 2:30 p.m.

Utah at Washington TV: Fox 3 p.m.

Mississippi State at Arkansas TV: SEC 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Tulane TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona TV: Pac12 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at East Carolina TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

UAB at Tennessee TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Indiana TV: FS1 6 p.m.

SMU at Memphis TV: ABC 6:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.

Oregon at USC TV: Fox 7 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA TV: Pac12 8 p.m.

BYU at Utah State TV: ESPN2 9:15 p.m.

Boise State at San Jose State TV: CBSSN 9:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada TV: ESPNU 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Penn State at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Rogers State at Nebraska Radio: 105.9 4 p.m.

USHL

Sioux Falls at Omaha Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship TV: Golf 12:30 p.m.

Champions: Invesco QQQ Championship TV: Golf 3:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: HSBC Champions TV: Golf 9:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Breeders’ Cup TV: NBCSN 2:30 p.m.

Breeders’ Cup TV: NBC 7 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Oklahoma City TV: FSN Plus 4 p.m.

Denver at Orlando TV: NBA 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington TV: FSN 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland TV: NBA 9 p.m.

NHL

Toronto at Philadelphia TV: NHL 6 p.m.

RUGBY

World Cup final TV: NBCSN 4 a.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Manchester United at Bournemouth TV: NBCSN 7:25 a.m.

Serie A: Napoli at Roma TV: ESPNews 8:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Munich at Frankfurt TV: FS1 9:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Dortmund TV: FS2 9:30 a.m.

Premier: Southampton at Manchester City TV: NBCSN 9:55 a.m.

Premier: Wolverhampton at Arsenal TV: CNBC 10 a.m.

Premier: Chelsea at Watford TV: NBCSN 12:25 p.m.

Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at FC Union Berlin TV: FS1 12:30 p.m.

Chile vs. Korea TV: Telemundo 3 p.m.

MFL: Tigres at Queretaro TV: Univision 5:55 p.m.

MFL: Santos Laguna at America TV: Univision 7:55 p.m.

TENNIS

Rolex Masters, Shenzhen Open TV: Tennis 5:30 a.m.

USTA men’s, women’s circuits TV: Tennis 10 a.m.

Rolex Masters TV: Tennis 10:30 a.m.

Shenzhen Open TV: Tennis 3 a.m.

Rolex Masters, Shenzhen Open TV: Tennis 5:30 a.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula One practice TV: ESPNews 12:55 a.m.

Formula One qualifying TV: ESPNews 3:55 p.m.

Xfinity: O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 TV: NBCSN 7:30 p.m.

BOXING

Pro card TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.

Pro card TV: FS1 9:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 244 undercard TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.

