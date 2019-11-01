NEBRASKA FOOTBALL
Nebraska at Purdue TV: Fox Radio: 590, 92.3 11 a.m.
OTHER COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Michigan at Maryland TV: ABC 11 a.m.
Northern Illinois at Central Michigan TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
North Carolina State at Wake Forest TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
Houston at Central Florida TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
Buffalo at Eastern Michigan TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
UTSA at Texas A&M TV: SEC 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois TV: BTN 1 p.m.
Butler (Kansas) at Iowa Western Radio: 89.7 1 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.
Miami (Florida) at Florida State TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Illinois TV: BTN 2:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Florida TV: CBS Radio: 1620 2:30 p.m.
Army at Air Force TV: CBSSN 2:30 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma State TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.
Arkansas State at Louisiana Monroe TV: ESPNU 2:30 p.m.
Kansas State at Kansas TV: FS1 2:30 p.m.
Texas El Paso at North Texas TV: NFL 2:30 p.m.
Utah at Washington TV: Fox 3 p.m.
Mississippi State at Arkansas TV: SEC 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Tulane TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
Oregon State at Arizona TV: Pac12 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at East Carolina TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Mississippi at Auburn TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
UAB at Tennessee TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Indiana TV: FS1 6 p.m.
SMU at Memphis TV: ABC 6:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at South Carolina TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.
Oregon at USC TV: Fox 7 p.m.
Colorado at UCLA TV: Pac12 8 p.m.
BYU at Utah State TV: ESPN2 9:15 p.m.
Boise State at San Jose State TV: CBSSN 9:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Nevada TV: ESPNU 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Penn State at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Rogers State at Nebraska Radio: 105.9 4 p.m.
USHL
Sioux Falls at Omaha Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship TV: Golf 12:30 p.m.
Champions: Invesco QQQ Championship TV: Golf 3:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: HSBC Champions TV: Golf 9:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Breeders’ Cup TV: NBCSN 2:30 p.m.
Breeders’ Cup TV: NBC 7 p.m.
NBA
New Orleans at Oklahoma City TV: FSN Plus 4 p.m.
Denver at Orlando TV: NBA 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington TV: FSN 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland TV: NBA 9 p.m.
NHL
Toronto at Philadelphia TV: NHL 6 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup final TV: NBCSN 4 a.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Manchester United at Bournemouth TV: NBCSN 7:25 a.m.
Serie A: Napoli at Roma TV: ESPNews 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Munich at Frankfurt TV: FS1 9:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Dortmund TV: FS2 9:30 a.m.
Premier: Southampton at Manchester City TV: NBCSN 9:55 a.m.
Premier: Wolverhampton at Arsenal TV: CNBC 10 a.m.
Premier: Chelsea at Watford TV: NBCSN 12:25 p.m.
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at FC Union Berlin TV: FS1 12:30 p.m.
Chile vs. Korea TV: Telemundo 3 p.m.
MFL: Tigres at Queretaro TV: Univision 5:55 p.m.
MFL: Santos Laguna at America TV: Univision 7:55 p.m.
TENNIS
Rolex Masters, Shenzhen Open TV: Tennis 5:30 a.m.
USTA men’s, women’s circuits TV: Tennis 10 a.m.
Rolex Masters TV: Tennis 10:30 a.m.
Shenzhen Open TV: Tennis 3 a.m.
Rolex Masters, Shenzhen Open TV: Tennis 5:30 a.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One practice TV: ESPNews 12:55 a.m.
Formula One qualifying TV: ESPNews 3:55 p.m.
Xfinity: O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 TV: NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
BOXING
Pro card TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.
Pro card TV: FS1 9:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 244 undercard TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.