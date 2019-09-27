You are the owner of this article.
PREGAME: NEBRASKA VS OHIO STATE

Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL

ESPN “College GameDay” TV: ESPN 8 a.m.

Ohio State at Nebraska TV: ABC 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Middle Tennessee at Iowa TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Michigan TV: BTN 11 a.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin TV: ABC 11 a.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma TV: Fox 11 a.m.

Kansas at TCU TV: FS1 11 a.m.

Central Michigan at Western Michigan TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio) TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 11 a.m.

Delaware at Pittsburgh TV: FSN 11:30 a.m.

Iowa State at Baylor TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.

Virginia at Notre Dame TV: NBC 2:30 p.m.

USC at Washington TV: Fox 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Purdue TV: ESPN2 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan State TV: BTN 2:30 p.m.

Clemson at North Carolina TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Alabama TV: CBS 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Temple TV: CBSSN 2:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Charlotte TV: NFL 2:30 p.m.

Towson at Florida TV: SEC 3 p.m.

SMU at South Florida TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

Mississippi State at Auburn TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Central Florida TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon State TV: Pac12 6 p.m.

Colorado State at Utah State TV: CBSSN 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.

Purdue at Minnesota TV: BTN 7 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.

Washington State at Utah TV: FS1 9 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Nevada TV: ESPN2 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska at Northwestern Radio: 105.9 7 p.m.

MLB

Cleveland at Washington TV: FS1 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1180, 97.3 6:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs-St. Louis or Atlanta-N.Y. Mets TV: Fox 6:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Radio: 1490, 106.5 6:15 p.m.

GOLF

European: Alfred Dunhill links championship TV: Golf 7 a.m.

LPGA: Indy Women in Tech championship TV: Golf 11:30 a.m.

Champions: Pure Insurance Open TV: Golf 3 p.m.

PGA Tour: Safeway Open TV: Golf 5 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Belmont TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.

Santa Anita TV: NBCSN 5:30 p.m.

MARATHON

Berlin Marathon TV: NBCSN 2 a.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Liverpool at Sheffield TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.

Serie A: Bologna at Udinese TV: ESPNEWS 7:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Munich at Paderborn TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Schalke at Leipzig TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.

Premier: Chelsea vs. Brighton TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Bremen at Dortmund TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.

Premier: Manchester City at Everton TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

World championships TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula One qualifying TV: ESPNU 6:55 a.m.

Xfinity qualifying TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 1 p.m.

Xfinity: Drive for the Cure TV: NBCSN 2:30 p.m.

BOXING

PBC: Prelims TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.

