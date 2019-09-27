Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL
ESPN “College GameDay” TV: ESPN 8 a.m.
Ohio State at Nebraska TV: ABC 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Middle Tennessee at Iowa TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Michigan TV: BTN 11 a.m.
Northwestern at Wisconsin TV: ABC 11 a.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma TV: Fox 11 a.m.
Kansas at TCU TV: FS1 11 a.m.
Central Michigan at Western Michigan TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio) TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 11 a.m.
Delaware at Pittsburgh TV: FSN 11:30 a.m.
Iowa State at Baylor TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.
Virginia at Notre Dame TV: NBC 2:30 p.m.
USC at Washington TV: Fox 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Purdue TV: ESPN2 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan State TV: BTN 2:30 p.m.
Clemson at North Carolina TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Alabama TV: CBS 2:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Temple TV: CBSSN 2:30 p.m.
Florida Atlantic at Charlotte TV: NFL 2:30 p.m.
Towson at Florida TV: SEC 3 p.m.
SMU at South Florida TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
Mississippi State at Auburn TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Central Florida TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon State TV: Pac12 6 p.m.
Colorado State at Utah State TV: CBSSN 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at South Carolina TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.
Purdue at Minnesota TV: BTN 7 p.m.
UNLV at Wyoming TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.
Washington State at Utah TV: FS1 9 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Nevada TV: ESPN2 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Nebraska at Northwestern Radio: 105.9 7 p.m.
MLB
Cleveland at Washington TV: FS1 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1180, 97.3 6:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs-St. Louis or Atlanta-N.Y. Mets TV: Fox 6:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Radio: 1490, 106.5 6:15 p.m.
GOLF
European: Alfred Dunhill links championship TV: Golf 7 a.m.
LPGA: Indy Women in Tech championship TV: Golf 11:30 a.m.
Champions: Pure Insurance Open TV: Golf 3 p.m.
PGA Tour: Safeway Open TV: Golf 5 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.
Santa Anita TV: NBCSN 5:30 p.m.
MARATHON
Berlin Marathon TV: NBCSN 2 a.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Liverpool at Sheffield TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Serie A: Bologna at Udinese TV: ESPNEWS 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Munich at Paderborn TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Schalke at Leipzig TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Chelsea vs. Brighton TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bremen at Dortmund TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.
Premier: Manchester City at Everton TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
World championships TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One qualifying TV: ESPNU 6:55 a.m.
Xfinity qualifying TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 1 p.m.
Xfinity: Drive for the Cure TV: NBCSN 2:30 p.m.
BOXING
PBC: Prelims TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.
