MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tennessee at Auburn TV: CBS 11 a.m.
Kansas at Baylor TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
Virginia at Pittsburgh TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
Tulane at Central Florida TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Marquette at Providence TV: Fox 11 a.m.
Missouri at Arkansas TV: SEC Noon
Navy at Army TV: CBSSN 12:30 p.m.
Texas at Kansas State TV: CBS 1 p.m.
Michigan at Purdue TV: ESPN 1 p.m.
Houston at Memphis TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.
West Virginia at TCU TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.
Villanova at Xavier TV: Fox 1:30 p.m.
UNO at Western Illinois Radio: 1180 2 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Missouri State TV: CBSSN 2:30 p.m.
Mississippi State at Texas A&M TV: SEC 2:30 p.m.
Florida State at North Carolina State TV: ACC 3 p.m.
UCLA at Colorado TV: CBS 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Louisville TV: ESPN 3 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Syracuse TV: FSN Plus 3 p.m.
Drake at Illinois State TV: FSN 3:30 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at George Mason TV: NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Davidson TV: CBSSN 4:30 p.m.
Clemson at Boston College TV: ACC 5 p.m.
Florida at Kentucky TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 5 p.m.
LSU at South Carolina TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
Southern Methodist at Tulsa TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
California at Washington TV: Pac12 5 p.m.
Georgia at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 5 p.m.
Richmond at St. Bonaventure TV: NBCSN 5:30 p.m.
UNLV at San Diego State TV: CBSSN 6:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Duke TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
Oregon State at Arizona State TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.
Northeast CC at Southeast CC TV: NEN (Cox 116) 7 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
Georgetown at DePaul TV: FS1 8 p.m.
Gonzaga at BYU TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.
Fresno State at Nevada TV: ESPNU 9 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Navy at Army TV: CBSSN 10 a.m.
Ohio State at Rutgers TV: BTN 1 p.m.
Illinois at Nebraska Radio: 590 2 p.m.
UNO at Purdue Fort Wayne Radio: 1290 2 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Nebraska at San Diego State Radio: 590 8 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Notre Dame at Michigan TV: BTN 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn State TV: BTN 5:30 p.m.
Colorado College at UNO Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.
USHL
Omaha at Tri City Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Nebraska finals TV: NET 2 p.m.
Iowa finals TV: KPTM-2 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Falls City SH boys at Neb. City Lourdes Radio: 102.7 7 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: WGC-Mexico Championship TV: Golf 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open TV: Golf 1:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: WGC-Mexico Championship TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.
LPGA: LPGA Thailand TV: Golf 10:30 p.m.
NBA
Philadelphia at Milwaukee TV: ABC 7:30 p.m.
NHL
Winnipeg at Philadelphia TV: NHL Noon
San Jose at NY Rangers TV: NHL 6 p.m.
RUGBY
Toronto at Seattle TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Tottenham at Chelsea TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Dortmund at Bremen TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs. Monchengladbach TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Sheffield United vs. Brighton TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Leipzig at Schalke TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.
Manchester City at Leicester City TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Club America at Monterrey TV: FS2 8:55 p.m.
Serie A: Lazio at Genoa TV: ESPN2 5:25 a.m.
XFL
Houston at Tampa Bay TV: ABC 1 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle TV: Fox 4 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Port Adelaide vs. Brisbane TV: FS2 11 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Xfinity qualifying TV: FS1 Noon
NASCAR qualifying TV: FS1 1:30 p.m.
Xfinity: Boyd Gaming 300 TV: FS1 3 p.m.
AMA Supercross TV: NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
BOXING
PBC undercard TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Oregon State at California TV: Pac12 3 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Princeton at Virginia TV: ACC 11 a.m.
Yale at Penn State TV: BTN 11 a.m.
Furman at Utah TV: Pac12 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.