MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tennessee at Auburn TV: CBS 11 a.m.

Kansas at Baylor TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

Tulane at Central Florida TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Marquette at Providence TV: Fox 11 a.m.

Missouri at Arkansas TV: SEC Noon

Navy at Army TV: CBSSN 12:30 p.m.

Texas at Kansas State TV: CBS 1 p.m.

Michigan at Purdue TV: ESPN 1 p.m.

Houston at Memphis TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.

West Virginia at TCU TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.

Villanova at Xavier TV: Fox 1:30 p.m.

UNO at Western Illinois Radio: 1180 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Missouri State TV: CBSSN 2:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M TV: SEC 2:30 p.m.

Florida State at North Carolina State TV: ACC 3 p.m.

UCLA at Colorado TV: CBS 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville TV: ESPN 3 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse TV: FSN Plus 3 p.m.

Drake at Illinois State TV: FSN 3:30 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at George Mason TV: NBCSN 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Davidson TV: CBSSN 4:30 p.m.

Clemson at Boston College TV: ACC 5 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 5 p.m.

LSU at South Carolina TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.

Southern Methodist at Tulsa TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

California at Washington TV: Pac12 5 p.m.

Georgia at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 5 p.m.

Richmond at St. Bonaventure TV: NBCSN 5:30 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego State TV: CBSSN 6:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona State TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.

Northeast CC at Southeast CC TV: NEN (Cox 116) 7 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul TV: FS1 8 p.m.

Gonzaga at BYU TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.

Fresno State at Nevada TV: ESPNU 9 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Navy at Army TV: CBSSN 10 a.m.

Ohio State at Rutgers TV: BTN 1 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska Radio: 590 2 p.m.

UNO at Purdue Fort Wayne Radio: 1290 2 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Nebraska at San Diego State Radio: 590 8 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Notre Dame at Michigan TV: BTN 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State TV: BTN 5:30 p.m.

Colorado College at UNO Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.

USHL

Omaha at Tri City Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Nebraska finals TV: NET 2 p.m.

Iowa finals TV: KPTM-2 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Falls City SH boys at Neb. City Lourdes Radio: 102.7 7 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: WGC-Mexico Championship TV: Golf 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open TV: Golf 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: WGC-Mexico Championship TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.

LPGA: LPGA Thailand TV: Golf 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Milwaukee TV: ABC 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Winnipeg at Philadelphia TV: NHL Noon

San Jose at NY Rangers TV: NHL 6 p.m.

RUGBY

Toronto at Seattle TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Tottenham at Chelsea TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Dortmund at Bremen TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs. Monchengladbach TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.

Premier: Sheffield United vs. Brighton TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Leipzig at Schalke TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.

Manchester City at Leicester City TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Club America at Monterrey TV: FS2 8:55 p.m.

Serie A: Lazio at Genoa TV: ESPN2 5:25 a.m.

XFL

Houston at Tampa Bay TV: ABC 1 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle TV: Fox 4 p.m.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Port Adelaide vs. Brisbane TV: FS2 11 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Xfinity qualifying TV: FS1 Noon

NASCAR qualifying TV: FS1 1:30 p.m.

Xfinity: Boyd Gaming 300 TV: FS1 3 p.m.

AMA Supercross TV: NBCSN 7:30 p.m.

BOXING

PBC undercard TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Oregon State at California TV: Pac12 3 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Princeton at Virginia TV: ACC 11 a.m.

Yale at Penn State TV: BTN 11 a.m.

Furman at Utah TV: Pac12 1 p.m.

