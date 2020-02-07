MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Miami at Florida State TV: ACC 11 a.m.
Rhode Island at George Washington TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
LSU at Auburn TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
Kansas at TCU TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
Southern Methodist at Temple TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Michigan State at Michigan TV: Fox 11 a.m.
DePaul at Georgetown TV: FSN 11 a.m.
Boston College at Virginia Tech TV: FSN Plus 11 a.m.
Kentucky at Tennessee TV: CBS Noon
Texas A&M at South Carolina TV: SEC Noon
Saint Louis at Dayton TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.
Purdue at Indiana TV: ESPN 1 p.m.
Florida at Mississippi TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh TV: FSN 1 p.m.
Seton Hall at Villanova TV: Fox 1:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Duquesne TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.
Arkansas at Missouri TV: SEC 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn State TV: BTN 3 p.m.
South Florida at Memphis TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.
Virginia at Louisville TV: ESPN 3 p.m.
Texas Tech at Texas TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
Princeton at Columbia TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
Drake at Northern Iowa TV: FSN 3 p.m.
UNO at South Dakota State Radio: 1180 4 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at La Salle TV: NBCSN 4 p.m.
UNO at South Dakota State Radio: 1180 4:15 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa TV: BTN Radio: 590, 1420, 94.5 5 p.m.
St. John’s at Creighton TV: CBSSN Radio: 1620, 101.9 5 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina TV: ESPN 5 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Baylor TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
East Carolina at Tulane TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
Stanford at Colorado TV: Pac12 5 p.m.
Alabama at Georgia TV: SEC 5 p.m.
Wake Forest at Syracuse TV: ACC 7 p.m.
San Diego State at Air Force TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.
Kansas State at Iowa State TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
Fresno State at UNLV TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.
Providence at Xavier TV: FS1 7 p.m.
California at Utah TV: Pac12 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.
Boise State at Utah State TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.
Gonzaga at St. Mary’s TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara TV: ESPNU 9 p.m.
Southern California at Arizona State TV: FS1 9 p.m.
Oregon at Oregon State TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNO at South Dakota State Radio: 1180 2 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
UNO at Minnesota Duluth Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.
USHL
Lincoln at Omaha Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Omaha Benson girls/boys at Norfolk TV: NCN (Cox 116) 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV: Golf Noon
PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV: CBS 2 p.m.
LPGA: ISPS Handa Vic Open TV: Golf 7:30 p.m.
NBA
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State TV: ABC 7:30 p.m.
NHL
Ottawa at Winnipeg TV: NHL 1 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal TV: NHL 6 p.m.
RUGBY
Six Nations: Ireland vs. Wales TV: NBCSN 9 a.m.
MLR: Colorado at Houston TV: ESPNews 11 a.m.
Six Nations: Scotland vs. England TV: NBCSN 11 a.m.
SKIING
FIS: Freestyle World Cup TV: NBCSN 1 p.m.
FIS: Freestyle World Cup TV: NBC 2 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Crystal Palace at Everton TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Dusseldorf at Wolfsburg TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Paderborn at Schalke TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Dortmund at Leverkusen TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.
Premier: Watford at Brighton TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
U.S. Track and Field TV: NBC 3 p.m.
XFL FOOTBALL
L.A. Wildcats at Houston TV: Fox 4 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR practice TV: FS1 10:30 a.m.
NASCAR practice TV: FS1 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR practice TV: FS1 2 p.m.
ARCA Series TV: FS1 3:30 p.m.
NHRA: Saturday Nitro Pomona TV: FS1 6 p.m.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.
BOXING
Pro card TV: Showtime 8 p.m.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Michigan State at Indiana TV: BTN 12:30 p.m.
Utah at California TV: Pac12 2:30 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Loyola (Maryland) at Virginia TV: ACC 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Arizona at Portland State TV: Pac12 10 a.m.
Western Michigan at Arizona TV: Pac12 12:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Iowa at Michigan TV: BTN 7 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
Four Continents Championships TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 247 TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
