MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Miami at Florida State TV: ACC 11 a.m.

Rhode Island at George Washington TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

LSU at Auburn TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

Kansas at TCU TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

Southern Methodist at Temple TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Michigan State at Michigan TV: Fox 11 a.m.

DePaul at Georgetown TV: FSN 11 a.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech TV: FSN Plus 11 a.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee TV: CBS Noon

Texas A&M at South Carolina TV: SEC Noon

Saint Louis at Dayton TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana TV: ESPN 1 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh TV: FSN 1 p.m.

Seton Hall at Villanova TV: Fox 1:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri TV: SEC 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State TV: BTN 3 p.m.

South Florida at Memphis TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.

Virginia at Louisville TV: ESPN 3 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.

Princeton at Columbia TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

Drake at Northern Iowa TV: FSN 3 p.m.

UNO at South Dakota State Radio: 1180 4 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at La Salle TV: NBCSN 4 p.m.

UNO at South Dakota State Radio: 1180 4:15 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa TV: BTN Radio: 590, 1420, 94.5 5 p.m.

St. John’s at Creighton TV: CBSSN Radio: 1620, 101.9 5 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina TV: ESPN 5 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Baylor TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulane TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

Stanford at Colorado TV: Pac12 5 p.m.

Alabama at Georgia TV: SEC 5 p.m.

Wake Forest at Syracuse TV: ACC 7 p.m.

San Diego State at Air Force TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.

Kansas State at Iowa State TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.

Fresno State at UNLV TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.

Providence at Xavier TV: FS1 7 p.m.

California at Utah TV: Pac12 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.

Boise State at Utah State TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.

Gonzaga at St. Mary’s TV: ESPN 9 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara TV: ESPNU 9 p.m.

Southern California at Arizona State TV: FS1 9 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon State TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNO at South Dakota State Radio: 1180 2 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNO at Minnesota Duluth Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.

USHL

Lincoln at Omaha Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Omaha Benson girls/boys at Norfolk TV: NCN (Cox 116) 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV: Golf Noon

PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV: CBS 2 p.m.

LPGA: ISPS Handa Vic Open TV: Golf 7:30 p.m.

NBA

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State TV: ABC 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Ottawa at Winnipeg TV: NHL 1 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal TV: NHL 6 p.m.

RUGBY

Six Nations: Ireland vs. Wales TV: NBCSN 9 a.m.

MLR: Colorado at Houston TV: ESPNews 11 a.m.

Six Nations: Scotland vs. England TV: NBCSN 11 a.m.

SKIING

FIS: Freestyle World Cup TV: NBCSN 1 p.m.

FIS: Freestyle World Cup TV: NBC 2 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Crystal Palace at Everton TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Dusseldorf at Wolfsburg TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Paderborn at Schalke TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Dortmund at Leverkusen TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.

Premier: Watford at Brighton TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

U.S. Track and Field TV: NBC 3 p.m.

XFL FOOTBALL

L.A. Wildcats at Houston TV: Fox 4 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR practice TV: FS1 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR practice TV: FS1 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR practice TV: FS1 2 p.m.

ARCA Series TV: FS1 3:30 p.m.

NHRA: Saturday Nitro Pomona TV: FS1 6 p.m.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.

BOXING

Pro card TV: Showtime 8 p.m.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Michigan State at Indiana TV: BTN 12:30 p.m.

Utah at California TV: Pac12 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Loyola (Maryland) at Virginia TV: ACC 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Arizona at Portland State TV: Pac12 10 a.m.

Western Michigan at Arizona TV: Pac12 12:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Iowa at Michigan TV: BTN 7 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

Four Continents Championships TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 247 TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

