PREGAME: NEBRASKA VS. SOUTH ALABAMA

Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL

South Alabama at Nebraska TV: ESPN Radio: 590, 92.3 11 a.m.

OTHER COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Mississippi at Memphis TV: ABC 11 a.m.

Akron at Illinois TV: BTN 11 a.m.

Indiana at Ball State TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

Boise State vs. Florida State TV: ESPNews 11 a.m.

Mississippi State vs. Louisiana TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Florida Atlantic at Ohio State TV: Fox 11 a.m.

Northern Iowa at Iowa State TV: FS1 11 a.m.

Toledo at Kentucky TV: SEC 11 a.m.

Indiana State at Kansas TV: FSN 11 a.m.

Eastern Washington at Washington TV: Pac12 2 p.m.

Duke vs. Alabama TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.

Idaho at Penn State TV: BTN 2:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Navy TV: CBSSN 2:30 p.m.

South Carolina vs. North Carolina TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.

Georgia State at Tennessee TV: ESPNU 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Stanford TV: Fox 3 p.m.

Portland State at Arkansas TV: SEC 3 p.m.

Montana State at Texas Tech TV: FSN Plus 3 p.m.

UC Davis at California TV: Pac12 5 p.m.

Missouri at Wyoming TV: CBSSN 6:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Michigan TV: BTN 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at LSU TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Iowa TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.

Georgia at Vanderbilt TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.

Oregon vs. Auburn TV: ABC 6:37 p.m.

New Mexico State at Washington State TV: Pac12 9 p.m.

Fresno State at Southern California TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UCLA at Nebraska TV: NET Radio: 590 7 p.m.

MLB

Oakland-N.Y. Yankees or Cincinnati-St. Louis TV: MLB Noon

Milwaukee at Chicago Radio: 1490, 104.1 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia TV: FS1 3:05 p.m.

JIP: Cleveland-Tampa Bay or Minnesota-Detroit TV: MLB 6 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 97.3 6:15 p.m.

Boston-Angels or San Diego-San Francisco TV: MLB 8 p.m.

PCL

Round Rock at Omaha Radio: 1180 2:05 p.m.

GOLF

European Masters TV: Golf 5:30 a.m.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship TV: Golf Noon

Champions: Shaw Charity Classic TV: Golf 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic TV: Golf 5:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Manchester United at Southampton TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Mainz at Munich TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Berlin at Schalke TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.

Premier: Sheffield at Chelsea TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Dortmund at Berlin TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.

Liverpool at Burnley TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.

MLS: Houston at Kansas City TV: FSN Plus 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

U.S. Open TV: ESPN2 10 a.m.

U.S. Open TV: ESPN2 2 p.m.

U.S. Open TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Xfinity qualifying TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR qualifying TV: NBCSN 1 p.m.

Xfinity: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 TV: NBC 3 p.m.

IndyCar qualifying TV: NBCSN 5 p.m.

BOXING

PBC Fight Night TV: Fox 7 p.m.

