Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL
South Alabama at Nebraska TV: ESPN Radio: 590, 92.3 11 a.m.
OTHER COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Mississippi at Memphis TV: ABC 11 a.m.
Akron at Illinois TV: BTN 11 a.m.
Indiana at Ball State TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
Boise State vs. Florida State TV: ESPNews 11 a.m.
Mississippi State vs. Louisiana TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Florida Atlantic at Ohio State TV: Fox 11 a.m.
Northern Iowa at Iowa State TV: FS1 11 a.m.
Toledo at Kentucky TV: SEC 11 a.m.
Indiana State at Kansas TV: FSN 11 a.m.
Eastern Washington at Washington TV: Pac12 2 p.m.
Duke vs. Alabama TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.
Idaho at Penn State TV: BTN 2:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Navy TV: CBSSN 2:30 p.m.
South Carolina vs. North Carolina TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.
Georgia State at Tennessee TV: ESPNU 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Stanford TV: Fox 3 p.m.
Portland State at Arkansas TV: SEC 3 p.m.
Montana State at Texas Tech TV: FSN Plus 3 p.m.
UC Davis at California TV: Pac12 5 p.m.
Missouri at Wyoming TV: CBSSN 6:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Michigan TV: BTN 6:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at LSU TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Iowa TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.
Georgia at Vanderbilt TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.
Oregon vs. Auburn TV: ABC 6:37 p.m.
New Mexico State at Washington State TV: Pac12 9 p.m.
Fresno State at Southern California TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UCLA at Nebraska TV: NET Radio: 590 7 p.m.
MLB
Oakland-N.Y. Yankees or Cincinnati-St. Louis TV: MLB Noon
Milwaukee at Chicago Radio: 1490, 104.1 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia TV: FS1 3:05 p.m.
JIP: Cleveland-Tampa Bay or Minnesota-Detroit TV: MLB 6 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 97.3 6:15 p.m.
Boston-Angels or San Diego-San Francisco TV: MLB 8 p.m.
PCL
Round Rock at Omaha Radio: 1180 2:05 p.m.
GOLF
European Masters TV: Golf 5:30 a.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship TV: Golf Noon
Champions: Shaw Charity Classic TV: Golf 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic TV: Golf 5:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Manchester United at Southampton TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Mainz at Munich TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Berlin at Schalke TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Sheffield at Chelsea TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Dortmund at Berlin TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.
Liverpool at Burnley TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.
MLS: Houston at Kansas City TV: FSN Plus 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
U.S. Open TV: ESPN2 10 a.m.
U.S. Open TV: ESPN2 2 p.m.
U.S. Open TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Xfinity qualifying TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR qualifying TV: NBCSN 1 p.m.
Xfinity: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 TV: NBC 3 p.m.
IndyCar qualifying TV: NBCSN 5 p.m.
BOXING
PBC Fight Night TV: Fox 7 p.m.
