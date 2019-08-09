Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL PRESEASON

Cincinnati at Kansas City TV: KMTV 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco TV: NFL 8 p.m.

MLB

Philadelphia at San Francisco TV: FS1 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit TV: FSN Radio:1620, 97.3 5:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Radio: 1490, 104.1 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle or Arizona-Dodgers (JIP) TV: MLB 9 p.m.

PCL

Las Vegas at Omaha Radio: 1180 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

U.S. Women’s Amateur TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

LPGA: Ladies Scottish Open TV: Golf 8:30 a.m.

PGA: Northern Trust TV: Golf Noon

PGA: Northern Trust TV: CBS 2 p.m.

Korn Ferry: Portland Open TV: Golf 5 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

U.S. Championships TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.

JR. NBA

Global Championship TV: Fox 11 a.m.

Global Championship TV: Fox 12:30 p.m.

Global Championship TV: Fox 2 p.m.

Global Championship TV: Fox 3:30 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Midwest Regional final TV: ESPN 10 a.m.

New England Regional final TV: ESPN Noon

Northwest Regional final TV: ESPN 2 p.m.

Great Lakes Regional final TV: ESPN 4 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Regional final TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

West Regional final TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

Day 19 TV: ESPNU 9 a.m.

Day 19 TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.

Day 19 TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Manchester City at West Ham TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.

Premier: Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.

International Friendly: Napoli vs. Barcelona TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.

MLS: Salt Lake at Kansas City TV: FSN Plus 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Rogers Cup TV: ESPN2 2 p.m.

Rogers Cup TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.

WNBA

Atlanta at Indiana TV: CBSSN 2 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Trucks: Corrigan Oil 200 TV: FS1 Noon

Xfinity: B&L Transport 170 TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Week 8 TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.

