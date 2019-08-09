Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL PRESEASON
Cincinnati at Kansas City TV: KMTV 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Francisco TV: NFL 8 p.m.
MLB
Philadelphia at San Francisco TV: FS1 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit TV: FSN Radio:1620, 97.3 5:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Radio: 1490, 104.1 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle or Arizona-Dodgers (JIP) TV: MLB 9 p.m.
PCL
Las Vegas at Omaha Radio: 1180 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
U.S. Women’s Amateur TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
LPGA: Ladies Scottish Open TV: Golf 8:30 a.m.
PGA: Northern Trust TV: Golf Noon
PGA: Northern Trust TV: CBS 2 p.m.
Korn Ferry: Portland Open TV: Golf 5 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Championships TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.
JR. NBA
Global Championship TV: Fox 11 a.m.
Global Championship TV: Fox 12:30 p.m.
Global Championship TV: Fox 2 p.m.
Global Championship TV: Fox 3:30 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Midwest Regional final TV: ESPN 10 a.m.
New England Regional final TV: ESPN Noon
Northwest Regional final TV: ESPN 2 p.m.
Great Lakes Regional final TV: ESPN 4 p.m.
Mid-Atlantic Regional final TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
West Regional final TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 19 TV: ESPNU 9 a.m.
Day 19 TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.
Day 19 TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Manchester City at West Ham TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Premier: Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
International Friendly: Napoli vs. Barcelona TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.
MLS: Salt Lake at Kansas City TV: FSN Plus 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Rogers Cup TV: ESPN2 2 p.m.
Rogers Cup TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
WNBA
Atlanta at Indiana TV: CBSSN 2 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Trucks: Corrigan Oil 200 TV: FS1 Noon
Xfinity: B&L Transport 170 TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Week 8 TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.
