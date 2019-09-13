You are the owner of this article.
PREGAME: NEBRASKA VS NORTHERN ILLINOIS

Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL

Northern Illinois at Nebraska TV: FS1 Radio: 92.3, 92.3 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Pittsburgh at Penn State TV: ABC 11 a.m.

Eastern Michigan at Illinois TV: BTN 11 a.m.

Maryland at Temple TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

Kansas State at Mississippi State TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

Arkansas State at Georgia TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

Miami-Ohio at Cincinnati TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Ohio State at Indiana TV: Fox 11 a.m.

North Carolina State at West Virginia TV: FS1 11 a.m.

Chattanooga at Tennessee TV: SEC 11 a.m.

Citadel at Georgia Tech TV: FSN 11:30 a.m.

Air Force at Colorado TV: Pac12 Noon

New Mexico at Notre Dame TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.

Southern California at BYU TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Minnesota TV: BTN 2:30 p.m.

Alabama at South Carolina TV: CBS Radio: 1620 2:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Navy TV: CBSSN 2:30 p.m.

Stanford at Central Florida TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Tulsa TV: ESPN2 2:30 p.m.

Memphis at South Alabama TV: ESPNU 2:30 p.m.

Arizona State at Michigan State TV: Fox 3 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa State TV: FS1 3 p.m.

Colorado State at Arkansas TV: SEC 3 p.m.

Idaho State at Utah TV: Pac12 3:15 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Kent State at Auburn TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Lamar at Texas A&M TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse TV: ABC 6:30 p.m.

Texas Christian at Purdue TV: BTN 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern State at LSU TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Washington TV: Pac12 6:30 p.m.

Texas at Rice TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at UCLA TV: Fox 7 p.m.

Portland State at Boise State TV: ESPN2 9:15 p.m.

Texas Tech at Arizona TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.

Montana at Oregon TV: Pac12 9:45 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Loyola Marymount at Nebraska Radio: 105.9 1 p.m.

MLB

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs Radio: 106.5, 1490 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh-Cubs or NY Yankees at Toronto (2:07) TV: MLB 1:20 p.m.

JIP: Atlanta at Washington TV: MLB 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis or Minnesota-Cleveland TV: MLB 6 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1180, 97.3 6:15 p.m.

JIP: Tampa Bay-Angels or White Sox-Seattle TV: MLB 9 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA: Solheim Cup TV: Golf 7 a.m.

PGA Tour: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier TV: Golf 2 p.m.

LPGA: Solheim Cup TV: Golf 5 a.m.

AUTO RACING

Xfinity qualifying TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR qualifying TV: NBCSN 3 p.m.

Xfinity: Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Newcastle United at Liverpool TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Leverkusen at Dortmund TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Monchengladbach vs. Koln TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.

Premier: Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Munich at Leipzig TV: FS2 11:30 a.m.

Premier: Manchester City at Norwich City TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.

Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey TV: FS2 4:55 p.m.

