Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL
Northern Illinois at Nebraska TV: FS1 Radio: 92.3, 92.3 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Pittsburgh at Penn State TV: ABC 11 a.m.
Eastern Michigan at Illinois TV: BTN 11 a.m.
Maryland at Temple TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
Kansas State at Mississippi State TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
Arkansas State at Georgia TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
Miami-Ohio at Cincinnati TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Ohio State at Indiana TV: Fox 11 a.m.
North Carolina State at West Virginia TV: FS1 11 a.m.
Chattanooga at Tennessee TV: SEC 11 a.m.
Citadel at Georgia Tech TV: FSN 11:30 a.m.
Air Force at Colorado TV: Pac12 Noon
New Mexico at Notre Dame TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.
Southern California at BYU TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Minnesota TV: BTN 2:30 p.m.
Alabama at South Carolina TV: CBS Radio: 1620 2:30 p.m.
East Carolina at Navy TV: CBSSN 2:30 p.m.
Stanford at Central Florida TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Tulsa TV: ESPN2 2:30 p.m.
Memphis at South Alabama TV: ESPNU 2:30 p.m.
Arizona State at Michigan State TV: Fox 3 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa State TV: FS1 3 p.m.
Colorado State at Arkansas TV: SEC 3 p.m.
Idaho State at Utah TV: Pac12 3:15 p.m.
Florida at Kentucky TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Kent State at Auburn TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Lamar at Texas A&M TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Clemson at Syracuse TV: ABC 6:30 p.m.
Texas Christian at Purdue TV: BTN 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern State at LSU TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Washington TV: Pac12 6:30 p.m.
Texas at Rice TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at UCLA TV: Fox 7 p.m.
Portland State at Boise State TV: ESPN2 9:15 p.m.
Texas Tech at Arizona TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.
Montana at Oregon TV: Pac12 9:45 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loyola Marymount at Nebraska Radio: 105.9 1 p.m.
MLB
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs Radio: 106.5, 1490 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh-Cubs or NY Yankees at Toronto (2:07) TV: MLB 1:20 p.m.
JIP: Atlanta at Washington TV: MLB 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis or Minnesota-Cleveland TV: MLB 6 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1180, 97.3 6:15 p.m.
JIP: Tampa Bay-Angels or White Sox-Seattle TV: MLB 9 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA: Solheim Cup TV: Golf 7 a.m.
PGA Tour: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier TV: Golf 2 p.m.
LPGA: Solheim Cup TV: Golf 5 a.m.
AUTO RACING
Xfinity qualifying TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR qualifying TV: NBCSN 3 p.m.
Xfinity: Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Newcastle United at Liverpool TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Leverkusen at Dortmund TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Monchengladbach vs. Koln TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Munich at Leipzig TV: FS2 11:30 a.m.
Premier: Manchester City at Norwich City TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.
Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey TV: FS2 4:55 p.m.
