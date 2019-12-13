BOXING

Crawford vs. Kavaliauskas TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS: Illinois State at North Dakota State TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

Army vs. Navy TV: CBS Radio: 1620 2 p.m.

Heisman Trophy ceremony TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

NCAA VOLLEYBALL REGIONALS

Waco final: Washington vs. Baylor TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

Madison final: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

Austin final TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.

Stanford final TV: ESPNU 9 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kansas State vs. Mississippi State TV: ESPNU 10:30 a.m.

Oregon at Michigan TV: CBS 11 a.m.

Michigan State at Oakland TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

Southern at Butler TV: FS1 11 a.m.

Syracuse at Georgetown TV: Fox Noon

Tulsa at Arkansas TV: ESPNU 12:30 p.m.

Alabama at Penn State TV: BTN 1 p.m.

Delaware vs. Villanova TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.

Illinois Chicago at DePaul TV: FS1 1 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Miami TV: ACC 1 p.m.

Memphis at Tennessee TV: ESPN 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee State at Mississippi TV: SEC 2 p.m.

Lamar at TCU TV: FSN 2 p.m.

Seton Hall at Rutgers TV: BTN 3 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Auburn TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.

Xavier at Wake Forest TV: ACC 3 p.m.

Weber State at Utah TV: Pac12 3 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Kentucky TV: ESPN 4 p.m.

College of Charleston at Richmond TV: NBCSN 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at Illinois TV: BTN 5 p.m.

Oklahoma at Wichita State TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oregon State TV: Pac12 5 p.m.

Stanford at San Jose State TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Stony Brook at Providence TV: FS1 7 p.m.

Georgia at Arizona State TV: Pac12 7 p.m.

Gonzaga at Arizona TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at California TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oral Roberts at Nebraska Radio: 590 1 p.m.

Wichita State at Creighton Radio: 1180 1 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNO at St. Cloud State Radio: 1180 6:07 p.m.

USHL

Waterloo at Omaha Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Shark Shootout TV: Golf 11 a.m.

Presidents Cup TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.

Presidents Cup TV: Golf 5 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio vs. Phoenix TV: NBA 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto TV: NBA 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver TV: FSAN 8 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Montreal TV: NHL 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

United States vs. Canada TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 245 prelims TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Watford at Liverpool TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Bremen at Munich TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Dortmund at Mainz TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.

Premier: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.

FIFA Club World Cup: Monterrey vs. Al-Sadd SC TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.

West Ham at Southampton TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: American Tennis Showcase TV: Tennis 4 p.m.

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription