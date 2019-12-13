BOXING
Crawford vs. Kavaliauskas TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS: Illinois State at North Dakota State TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
Army vs. Navy TV: CBS Radio: 1620 2 p.m.
Heisman Trophy ceremony TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
NCAA VOLLEYBALL REGIONALS
Waco final: Washington vs. Baylor TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
Madison final: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
Austin final TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.
Stanford final TV: ESPNU 9 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kansas State vs. Mississippi State TV: ESPNU 10:30 a.m.
Oregon at Michigan TV: CBS 11 a.m.
Michigan State at Oakland TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
Southern at Butler TV: FS1 11 a.m.
Syracuse at Georgetown TV: Fox Noon
Tulsa at Arkansas TV: ESPNU 12:30 p.m.
Alabama at Penn State TV: BTN 1 p.m.
Delaware vs. Villanova TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.
Illinois Chicago at DePaul TV: FS1 1 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Miami TV: ACC 1 p.m.
Memphis at Tennessee TV: ESPN 2 p.m.
Middle Tennessee State at Mississippi TV: SEC 2 p.m.
Lamar at TCU TV: FSN 2 p.m.
Seton Hall at Rutgers TV: BTN 3 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Auburn TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
Xavier at Wake Forest TV: ACC 3 p.m.
Weber State at Utah TV: Pac12 3 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Kentucky TV: ESPN 4 p.m.
College of Charleston at Richmond TV: NBCSN 4 p.m.
Old Dominion at Illinois TV: BTN 5 p.m.
Oklahoma at Wichita State TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oregon State TV: Pac12 5 p.m.
Stanford at San Jose State TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Stony Brook at Providence TV: FS1 7 p.m.
Georgia at Arizona State TV: Pac12 7 p.m.
Gonzaga at Arizona TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.
Saint Mary’s at California TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oral Roberts at Nebraska Radio: 590 1 p.m.
Wichita State at Creighton Radio: 1180 1 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
UNO at St. Cloud State Radio: 1180 6:07 p.m.
USHL
Waterloo at Omaha Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Shark Shootout TV: Golf 11 a.m.
Presidents Cup TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.
Presidents Cup TV: Golf 5 p.m.
NBA
San Antonio vs. Phoenix TV: NBA 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto TV: NBA 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver TV: FSAN 8 p.m.
NHL
Detroit at Montreal TV: NHL 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
United States vs. Canada TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 245 prelims TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Watford at Liverpool TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bremen at Munich TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Dortmund at Mainz TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
FIFA Club World Cup: Monterrey vs. Al-Sadd SC TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.
West Ham at Southampton TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: American Tennis Showcase TV: Tennis 4 p.m.
