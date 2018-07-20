Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

GOLF
British Open TV: NBC 6 a.m.
U.S. Junior Amateur final TV: FS1 Noon
PGA: Barbasol Championship TV: Golf 3 p.m.
British Open TV: Golf 3:30 a.m.
MLB
St. Louis-Cubs or Mets-Yankees TV: MLB Radio: 104.1, 1490 Noon
Minnesota at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs TV: Fox Radio: 104.1, 1490 6:15 p.m.
White Sox-Seattle or San Francisco-Oakland (JIP) TV: MLB 9 p.m.
PCL
Round Rock at Omaha Radio: KZOT 1180 7:05 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup Sevens TV: NBC 2 p.m.
World Cup Sevens TV: NBC 5:30 p.m.
SOCCER
ICC: Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain TV: ESPN2 9 a.m.
NWSL: Seattle at Orlando TV: Lifetime 3:30 p.m.
Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Guadalajara TV: FS1 9 p.m.
TENNIS
New York at Washington TV: ESPNews 4:30 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One: German GP qualifying TV: ESPN2 7:55 a.m.
Xfinity: New Hampshire qualifying TV: CNBC 10 a.m.
Xfinity: New Hampshire race TV: NBCSN 3 p.m.
NHRA : Denver qualifying TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.
BASKETBALL
The Basketball Tournament, regional round TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
The Basketball Tournament, regional round TV: ESPN 1 p.m.
WNBA: Washington at New York TV: NBA 2 p.m.
The Basketball Tournament, regional round TV: ESPN 3 p.m.
BOXING
Jamie Munguia vs. Liam Smith card TV: HBO 9 p.m.
FOOTBALL
CFL: Winnipeg at Toronto TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
CFL: Montreal at Calgary TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
CYCLING
Tour de France TV: NBCSN 7 a.m.
EXTREME SPORTS
X Games TV: ABC Noon
X Games TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: Diana Stakes TV: FS2 3 p.m.
