Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL
Nebraska at Minnesota TV: FS1 Radio: 590, 92.3 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Michigan at Illinois TV: ABC 11 a.m.
Maryland at Purdue TV: BTN 11 a.m.
Oklahoma vs. Texas TV: Fox Radio: 1620 11 a.m.
Mississippi State at Tennessee TV: SEC 11 a.m.
Toledo at Bowling Green TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
South Carolina at Georgia TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
Memphis at Temple TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Georgia Tech at Duke TV: FSN 11:30 a.m.
Florida State at Clemson TV: ABC Radio: 1180 2:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Wisconsin TV: BTN 2:30 p.m.
Alabama at Texas A&M TV: CBS 2:30 p.m.
BYU at South Florida TV: CBSSN 2:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston TV: ESPN2 2:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Tulane TV: ESPNU 2:30 p.m.
Washington State at Arizona State TV: Pac12 2:30 p.m.
Iowa State at West Virginia TV: ESPN 3 p.m.
Texas Tech at Baylor TV: FS1 3 p.m.
UNLV at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 3 p.m.
Fresno State at Air Force TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Mississippi at Missouri TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Penn State at Iowa TV: ABC Radio: 106.5, 1490 6:30 p.m.
Southern California at Notre Dame TV: NBC 6:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Kentucky TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.
Navy at Tulsa TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
Florida at LSU TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
Utah at Oregon State TV: Pac12 7 p.m.
Hawaii at Boise State TV: ESPN2 9:15 p.m.
Wyoming at San Diego State TV: CBSSN 9:30 p.m.
Washington at Arizona TV: FS1 10 p.m.
MLB PLAYOFFS
NLCS: Washington at St. Louis TV: TBS 3:08 p.m.
ALCS: New York at Houston TV: Fox 7:08 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Alabama Huntsville at UNO Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.
USHL
Lincoln at Omaha Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Ohio State at Penn State TV: BTN 7 p.m.
NHL
St. Louis at Montreal TV: NHL 6 p.m.
NBA PRESEASON
Phoenix at Portland TV: NBA 7 p.m.
GOLF
European: Italian Open TV: Golf 5:30 a.m.
Champions: SAS Championship TV: Golf 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Houston Open TV: Golf 3 p.m.
European: Italian Open TV: Golf 5 a.m. Fri.
GYMNASTICS
World Championships TV: NBC 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont TV: FS2 Noon
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 230 TV: Paramount 8 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup: Ireland vs. Samoa TV: NBCSN 5:30 a.m.
World Cup: U.S. vs. Tonga TV: NBCSN 12:30 a.m.
World Cup: Japan vs. Scotland TV: NBCSN 5:30 a.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Trucks qualifying TV: FS1 9:30 a.m.
IMSA Championship TV: NBC Noon.
NASCAR Trucks: Sugarlands Shine 250 TV: FS1 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR qualifying TV: NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
IMSA Championship TV: NBCSN 4:30 p.m.
Formula One: Japanese Grand Prix TV: ESPN 12:05 a.m.
