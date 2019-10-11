PREGAME: NEBRASKA VS MINNESOTA

Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL

Nebraska at Minnesota TV: FS1 Radio: 590, 92.3 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Michigan at Illinois TV: ABC 11 a.m.

Maryland at Purdue TV: BTN 11 a.m.

Oklahoma vs. Texas TV: Fox Radio: 1620 11 a.m.

Mississippi State at Tennessee TV: SEC 11 a.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

South Carolina at Georgia TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

Memphis at Temple TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Georgia Tech at Duke TV: FSN 11:30 a.m.

Florida State at Clemson TV: ABC Radio: 1180 2:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Wisconsin TV: BTN 2:30 p.m.

Alabama at Texas A&M TV: CBS 2:30 p.m.

BYU at South Florida TV: CBSSN 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston TV: ESPN2 2:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Tulane TV: ESPNU 2:30 p.m.

Washington State at Arizona State TV: Pac12 2:30 p.m.

Iowa State at West Virginia TV: ESPN 3 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor TV: FS1 3 p.m.

UNLV at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 3 p.m.

Fresno State at Air Force TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Mississippi at Missouri TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Penn State at Iowa TV: ABC Radio: 106.5, 1490 6:30 p.m.

Southern California at Notre Dame TV: NBC 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Kentucky TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.

Navy at Tulsa TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.

Florida at LSU TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

Utah at Oregon State TV: Pac12 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Boise State TV: ESPN2 9:15 p.m.

Wyoming at San Diego State TV: CBSSN 9:30 p.m.

Washington at Arizona TV: FS1 10 p.m.

MLB PLAYOFFS

NLCS: Washington at St. Louis TV: TBS 3:08 p.m.

ALCS: New York at Houston TV: Fox 7:08 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Alabama Huntsville at UNO Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.

USHL

Lincoln at Omaha Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Ohio State at Penn State TV: BTN 7 p.m.

NHL

St. Louis at Montreal TV: NHL 6 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Phoenix at Portland TV: NBA 7 p.m.

GOLF

European: Italian Open TV: Golf 5:30 a.m.

Champions: SAS Championship TV: Golf 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Houston Open TV: Golf 3 p.m.

European: Italian Open TV: Golf 5 a.m. Fri.

GYMNASTICS

World Championships TV: NBC 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Belmont TV: FS2 Noon

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 230 TV: Paramount 8 p.m.

RUGBY

World Cup: Ireland vs. Samoa TV: NBCSN 5:30 a.m.

World Cup: U.S. vs. Tonga TV: NBCSN 12:30 a.m.

World Cup: Japan vs. Scotland TV: NBCSN 5:30 a.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Trucks qualifying TV: FS1 9:30 a.m.

IMSA Championship TV: NBC Noon.

NASCAR Trucks: Sugarlands Shine 250 TV: FS1 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR qualifying TV: NBCSN 3:30 p.m.

IMSA Championship TV: NBCSN 4:30 p.m.

Formula One: Japanese Grand Prix TV: ESPN 12:05 a.m.

