COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAMES

Camping World: Iowa State vs. Notre Dame TV: ABC 11 a.m.

Cotton: Memphis vs. Penn State TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

Peach: Oklahoma vs. LSU TV: ESPN Radio: 590 3 p.m.

Fiesta: Clemson vs. Ohio State TV: ESPN Radio: 590 7 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Brown at Duke TV: ESPN2 10:30 a.m.

Central Michigan at Purdue TV: BTN 11 a.m.

American at Georgetown TV: FS1 11 a.m.

Long Beach State at Florida TV: SEC 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Tennessee TV: CBS 12:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis TV: ESPN2 12:30 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Marquette TV: FS1 1 p.m.

Texas Southern at Arizona State TV: Pac12 2 p.m.

Louisville at Kentucky TV: CBS Radio: 1180 2:45 p.m.

Florida International at Minnesota TV: BTN 3 p.m.

Louisiana Monroe at Butler TV: FS1 3 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton at UCLA TV: Pac12 4 p.m.

Michigan State at Indiana TV: BTN 5 p.m.

Midland at Creighton TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 5 p.m.

Michigan at Maryland TV: BTN 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa at Nebraska Radio: 590 1 p.m.

USHL

Omaha at Sioux Falls Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Minnesota TV: FSN 7 p.m.

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto TV: NHL 6 p.m.

RUGBY

Premiership: Harlequins vs. Leicester TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.

Leinster at Munster TV: ESPNews Noon

SOCCER

Premier: Bournemouth at Brighton TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.

Premier: Newcastle vs. Everton TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.

Premier: Tottenham at Norwich City TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.

Premier: Manchester United at Burnley TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Hawaii Open TV: Tennis 3 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 237 TV: Paramount 9 p.m.

BOXING

Pro card TV: Showtime 8 p.m.

