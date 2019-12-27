COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAMES
Camping World: Iowa State vs. Notre Dame TV: ABC 11 a.m.
Cotton: Memphis vs. Penn State TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
Peach: Oklahoma vs. LSU TV: ESPN Radio: 590 3 p.m.
Fiesta: Clemson vs. Ohio State TV: ESPN Radio: 590 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Brown at Duke TV: ESPN2 10:30 a.m.
Central Michigan at Purdue TV: BTN 11 a.m.
American at Georgetown TV: FS1 11 a.m.
Long Beach State at Florida TV: SEC 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Tennessee TV: CBS 12:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis TV: ESPN2 12:30 p.m.
Central Arkansas at Marquette TV: FS1 1 p.m.
Texas Southern at Arizona State TV: Pac12 2 p.m.
Louisville at Kentucky TV: CBS Radio: 1180 2:45 p.m.
Florida International at Minnesota TV: BTN 3 p.m.
Louisiana Monroe at Butler TV: FS1 3 p.m.
Cal State Fullerton at UCLA TV: Pac12 4 p.m.
Michigan State at Indiana TV: BTN 5 p.m.
Midland at Creighton TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 5 p.m.
Michigan at Maryland TV: BTN 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa at Nebraska Radio: 590 1 p.m.
USHL
Omaha at Sioux Falls Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
NBA
Cleveland at Minnesota TV: FSN 7 p.m.
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto TV: NHL 6 p.m.
RUGBY
Premiership: Harlequins vs. Leicester TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.
Leinster at Munster TV: ESPNews Noon
SOCCER
Premier: Bournemouth at Brighton TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Premier: Newcastle vs. Everton TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Premier: Tottenham at Norwich City TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.
Premier: Manchester United at Burnley TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Hawaii Open TV: Tennis 3 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 237 TV: Paramount 9 p.m.
BOXING
Pro card TV: Showtime 8 p.m.
