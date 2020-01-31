MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Xavier at Seton Hall TV: Fox 10 a.m.
Creighton at Villanova TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 11 a.m.
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame TV: FSN 11 a.m.
Bryant at St. Francis TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
Indiana at Ohio State TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
Connecticut at Memphis TV: CBS Noon
Michigan State at Wisconsin TV: Fox Noon
Texas A&M at Georgia TV: SEC Noon
Louisville at North Carolina State TV: ESPN 1 p.m.
Kansas State at West Virginia TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Mississippi State TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.
Providence at Butler TV: FS1 1 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Evansville TV: FSN 1 p.m.
Missouri at South Carolina TV: SEC 2:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas TV: ESPN 3 p.m.
TCU at Baylor TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
Central Florida at South Florida TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
Oregon State at California TV: Pac12 3 p.m.
Florida State at Virginia Tech TV: FSN 3 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan TV: BTN 3:30 p.m.
Boston College at North Carolina TV: ACC 5 p.m.
East Carolina at Temple TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.
Kentucky at Auburn TV: ESPN 5 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
Wichita State at Tulsa TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
Oregon at Stanford TV: Pac12 5 p.m.
Arkansas at Alabama TV: SEC 5 p.m.
Penn State at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590 6 p.m.
Clemson at Wake Forest TV: ACC 7 p.m.
Massachusetts at Davidson TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.
Duke at Syracuse TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
Bradley at Loyola Chicago TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
Tulane at SMU TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.
Arizona at Washington State TV: Pac12 7 p.m.
Florida at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.
Purdue at Northwestern TV: BTN 8 p.m.
Utah State at San Diego State TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.
St. Mary’s at BYU TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.
Nevada at Boise State TV: ESPNU 9 p.m.
Colorado at Southern California TV: FS1 9:30 p.m.
Arizona State at Washington TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.
USHL
Omaha at Sioux City Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Western Michigan at UNO Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Ralston girls/boys at Beatrice TV: NCN (Cox 116) 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Champions: Morocco Champions TV: Golf 8 a.m.
PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open TV: Golf Noon
PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open TV: CBS 2 p.m.
European: Saudi International TV: Golf 3:30 a.m.
NBA
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers TV: FSN 2:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston TV: ABC 7:30 p.m.
NFL
NFL awards show TV: Fox 7 p.m.
SKIING
FIS Freestyle World Cup TV: NBC 4 p.m.
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Munich at Mainz TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Berlin at Dortmund TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Monchengladbach vs. Leipzig TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.
Premier: Wolverhampton at Manchester United TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.
Costa Rica vs. United States TV: ESPNews 2:55 p.m.
BOWLING
PBA: Jonesboro Open TV: FS1 3:30 p.m.
BOXING
Pro card TV: FS1 7 p.m.
Pro card TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
