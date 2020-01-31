MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Xavier at Seton Hall TV: Fox 10 a.m.

Creighton at Villanova TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 11 a.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame TV: FSN 11 a.m.

Bryant at St. Francis TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

Indiana at Ohio State TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

Connecticut at Memphis TV: CBS Noon

Michigan State at Wisconsin TV: Fox Noon

Texas A&M at Georgia TV: SEC Noon

Louisville at North Carolina State TV: ESPN 1 p.m.

Kansas State at West Virginia TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi State TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.

Providence at Butler TV: FS1 1 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Evansville TV: FSN 1 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina TV: SEC 2:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas TV: ESPN 3 p.m.

TCU at Baylor TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.

Central Florida at South Florida TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

Oregon State at California TV: Pac12 3 p.m.

Florida State at Virginia Tech TV: FSN 3 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan TV: BTN 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at North Carolina TV: ACC 5 p.m.

East Carolina at Temple TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.

Kentucky at Auburn TV: ESPN 5 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.

Wichita State at Tulsa TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford TV: Pac12 5 p.m.

Arkansas at Alabama TV: SEC 5 p.m.

Penn State at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590 6 p.m.

Clemson at Wake Forest TV: ACC 7 p.m.

Massachusetts at Davidson TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.

Duke at Syracuse TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

Bradley at Loyola Chicago TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.

Tulane at SMU TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.

Arizona at Washington State TV: Pac12 7 p.m.

Florida at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.

Purdue at Northwestern TV: BTN 8 p.m.

Utah State at San Diego State TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.

St. Mary’s at BYU TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.

Nevada at Boise State TV: ESPNU 9 p.m.

Colorado at Southern California TV: FS1 9:30 p.m.

Arizona State at Washington TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.

USHL

Omaha at Sioux City Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Western Michigan at UNO Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Ralston girls/boys at Beatrice TV: NCN (Cox 116) 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Champions: Morocco Champions TV: Golf 8 a.m.

PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open TV: Golf Noon

PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open TV: CBS 2 p.m.

European: Saudi International TV: Golf 3:30 a.m.

NBA

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers TV: FSN 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston TV: ABC 7:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL awards show TV: Fox 7 p.m.

SKIING

FIS Freestyle World Cup TV: NBC 4 p.m.

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Munich at Mainz TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Berlin at Dortmund TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Monchengladbach vs. Leipzig TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.

Premier: Wolverhampton at Manchester United TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.

Costa Rica vs. United States TV: ESPNews 2:55 p.m.

BOWLING

PBA: Jonesboro Open TV: FS1 3:30 p.m.

BOXING

Pro card TV: FS1 7 p.m.

Pro card TV: ESPN 9 p.m.

