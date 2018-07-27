Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Kansas City at Yankees TV: FSN, MLB Radio: 1620, 97.3 Noon
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis TV: FS1 Radio: 104.1, 1490 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers-Atlanta or N.Y. Mets-Pittsburgh TV: MLB 6 p.m.
Seattle-Angels or Milwaukee-San Francisco (JIP) TV: MLB 9 p.m.
PCL
Omaha at Fresno Radio: KZOT 1180 9:05 p.m.
GOLF
British Senior Open TV: Golf 8:30 a.m.
British Senior Open TV: NBC 11 a.m.
PGA: Canadian Open TV: Golf Noon
PGA: Canadian Open TV: CBS 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live TV: FS2 5 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One: German GP qualifying TV: ESPNews 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Trucks: Pocono TV: FS1 Noon
IndyCar: Mid-Ohio qualifying TV: NBCSN 12:30 p.m.
Xfinity: Iowa qualifying TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.
NASCAR: Pocono qualifying TV: NBCSN 3 p.m.
Xfinity: Iowa TV: NBCSN 4:30 p.m.
NHRA: Sonoma TV: FS1 7 p.m.
BASKETBALL
TBT Super 16 (three games) TV: ESPN 10 a.m.
WNBA: All-Star Game TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.
TBT Super 16 TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.
BOXING
Garcia vs. Easter card TV: Showtime 9 p.m.
CFL
Ottawa at Hamilton TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
CYCLING
Tour de France TV: NBCSN 6:30 a.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night prelims TV: Fox 5 p.m.
UFC Fight Night TV: Fox 7 p.m.
SOCCER
ICC: Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germain TV: ESPN2 6:30 a.m.
ICC: Benfica vs. Juventus TV: ESPN2 Noon
ICC: Chelsea vs. Inter Milan TV: ESPNews 1 p.m.
ICC: Manchester United vs. Liverpool TV: ESPN 4 p.m.
ICC: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
MLS: Dallas at Kansas City TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
ICC: Barcelona vs. Tottenham TV: ESPN 10 p.m.
SWIMMING
U.S. championships TV: NBC 2 p.m.
TENNIS
Atlanta Open TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
