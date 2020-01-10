NFL PLAYOFFS
NFC: Minnesota at San Francisco TV: NBC Radio: 1620 3:35 p.m.
AFC: Tennessee at Baltimore TV: CBS Radio: 1620 7:15 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Rutgers at Illinois TV: BTN 11 a.m.
Alabama at Kentucky TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
Cincinnati at Central Florida TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
Tulane at Temple TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Ohio State at Indiana TV: Fox 11 a.m.
Georgetown at Villanova TV: FS1 11 a.m.
DePaul at St. John’s TV: FSN 11 a.m.
Massachusetts at Dayton TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.
Baylor at Kansas TV: CBS Noon
South Carolina at Tennessee TV: SEC Noon
Rhode Island at VCU TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.
Louisville at Notre Dame TV: ESPN 1 p.m.
Oklahoma State at TCU TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.
Southern Methodist at East Carolina TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.
Creighton at Xavier TV: Fox Radio: 1620, 101.9 1 p.m.
North Carolina State at Virginia Tech TV: FSN Plus 1 p.m.
Wisconsin at Penn State TV: BTN 1:15 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at Davidson TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 2:30 p.m.
Marquette at Seton Hall TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Virginia TV: ESPN 3 p.m.
Houston at Tulsa TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Missouri State TV: FSN 3 p.m.
Nebraska at Northwestern TV: BTN Radio: 590 3:30 p.m.
UNO at South Dakota TV: Cox 13 Radio: 1180 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Boston College TV: ACC 5 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.
Georgia at Auburn TV: ESPN 5 p.m.
Texas Tech at West Virginia TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi TV: SEC 5 p.m.
Washington State at Stanford TV: Pac12 5 p.m.
Wake Forest at Duke TV: ACC 7 p.m.
Nevada at Utah State TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.
Mississippi State at LSU TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa State TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
Santa Clara at St. Mary’s TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.
Washington at California TV: Pac12 7 p.m.
Florida at Missouri TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.
Southern California at UCLA TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.
Arizona State at Oregon TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Providence at Creighton TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
Iowa State at Oklahoma TV: FSN 1 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS final: James Madison vs. North Dakota St. TV: ABC Noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Oklahoma at Arizona State TV: ESPNU 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Minnesota at Michigan State TV: BTN 6 p.m.
UNO at North Dakota TV: Cox 1013 Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.
USHL
Fargo at Omaha Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Sony Open TV: Golf 6 p.m.
Hong Kong Open TV: Golf 10 p.m.
South African Open TV: Golf 3 a.m.
NBA
Minnesota at Houston TV: FSN Plus 4 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City TV: FSN 7 p.m.
NHL
Boston at N.Y. Rangers TV: NHL 6 p.m.
RUGBY
Heineken Cup: Glasgow vs. Exeter TV: NBCSN Midnight
SOCCER
Premier: Arsenal at Crystal Palace TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Premier: Chelsea vs. Burnley TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Premier: Liverpool at Tottenham TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.
AUTO RACING
Monster Energy Supercross TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
