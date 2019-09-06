You are the owner of this article.
PREGAME: NEBRASKA AT COLORADO

Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL

Nebraska at Colorado TV: Fox Radio: 92.3, 590 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Rutgers at Iowa TV: FS1 Radio: 97.3, 1490, 104.1 11 a.m.

Cincinnati at Ohio State TV: ABC 11 a.m.

Army at Michigan TV: Fox 11 a.m.

Vanderbilt at Purdue TV: BTN 11 a.m.

Syracuse at Maryland TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

West Virginia at Missouri TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

UAB at Akron TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Charleston Southern at South Carolina TV: SEC 11 a.m.

Bowling Green at Kansas State TV: FSN 11 a.m.

Western Carolina at North Carolina State TV: FSN Plus 11:30 a.m.

Northern Illinois at Utah TV: Pac12 Noon

Texas A&M at Clemson TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.

Central Michigan at Wisconsin TV: BTN 2:30 p.m.

Illinois at Connecticut TV: CBSSN 2:30 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State TV: ESPNU 2:30 p.m.

Grambling at Louisiana Tech TV: NFL 2:30 p.m.

UTSA at Baylor TV: FSN Plus 3 p.m.

San Diego State at UCLA TV: Pac12 3:15 p.m.

Murray State at Georgia TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.

New Mexico State at Alabama TV: SEC 4 p.m.

Central Florida at Florida Atlantic TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

BYU at Tennessee TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Penn State TV: Fox 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Michigan State TV: BTN 6:30 p.m.

Tulane at Auburn TV: ESPN2 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee Martin at Florida TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.

LSU at Texas TV: ABC Radio: 1180 6:37 p.m.

Nevada at Oregon TV: Pac12 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Fresno State TV: CBSSN 9:30 p.m.

Stanford at Southern California TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.

California at Washington TV: FS1 9:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Arizona TV: Pac12 9:45 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska vs. San Diego Radio: 107.3 9 p.m.

U.S. OPEN TENNIS

Women’s final TV: ESPN 3 p.m.

MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Boston TV: FS1 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami TV: FSN Radio: 97.3 5:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Radio: 1490, 104.1 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets TV: FS1 6:10 p.m.

San Fran.-Dodgers or Colorado-San Diego (7:40) TV: MLB 8:10 p.m.

SOCCER

MLS: New England at New York City TV: Univision 2:30 p.m.

MLS: Kansas City at Portland TV: FSN 9:45 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula One qualifying TV: ESPNews 7:55 a.m.

NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 10 a.m.

Xfinity qualifying TV: NBCSN 11 a.m.

NASCAR practice, Indianapolis TV: NBCSN 12:30 p.m.

Xfinity: Indiana 250 TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.

GOLF

European Open third round TV: Golf 6 a.m.

European Open final round (Sunday) TV: Golf 5:30 a.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga TV: FS2 12:30 p.m.

Jockey Club Derby TV: NBC 3:30 p.m.

Spotlight