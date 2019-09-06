Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL
Nebraska at Colorado TV: Fox Radio: 92.3, 590 2:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Rutgers at Iowa TV: FS1 Radio: 97.3, 1490, 104.1 11 a.m.
Cincinnati at Ohio State TV: ABC 11 a.m.
Army at Michigan TV: Fox 11 a.m.
Vanderbilt at Purdue TV: BTN 11 a.m.
Syracuse at Maryland TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
West Virginia at Missouri TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
UAB at Akron TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Charleston Southern at South Carolina TV: SEC 11 a.m.
Bowling Green at Kansas State TV: FSN 11 a.m.
Western Carolina at North Carolina State TV: FSN Plus 11:30 a.m.
Northern Illinois at Utah TV: Pac12 Noon
Texas A&M at Clemson TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.
Central Michigan at Wisconsin TV: BTN 2:30 p.m.
Illinois at Connecticut TV: CBSSN 2:30 p.m.
Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State TV: ESPNU 2:30 p.m.
Grambling at Louisiana Tech TV: NFL 2:30 p.m.
UTSA at Baylor TV: FSN Plus 3 p.m.
San Diego State at UCLA TV: Pac12 3:15 p.m.
Murray State at Georgia TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.
New Mexico State at Alabama TV: SEC 4 p.m.
Central Florida at Florida Atlantic TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
BYU at Tennessee TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Penn State TV: Fox 6:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.
Western Michigan at Michigan State TV: BTN 6:30 p.m.
Tulane at Auburn TV: ESPN2 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee Martin at Florida TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
LSU at Texas TV: ABC Radio: 1180 6:37 p.m.
Nevada at Oregon TV: Pac12 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Fresno State TV: CBSSN 9:30 p.m.
Stanford at Southern California TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.
California at Washington TV: FS1 9:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Arizona TV: Pac12 9:45 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Nebraska vs. San Diego Radio: 107.3 9 p.m.
U.S. OPEN TENNIS
Women’s final TV: ESPN 3 p.m.
MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Boston TV: FS1 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami TV: FSN Radio: 97.3 5:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Radio: 1490, 104.1 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets TV: FS1 6:10 p.m.
San Fran.-Dodgers or Colorado-San Diego (7:40) TV: MLB 8:10 p.m.
SOCCER
MLS: New England at New York City TV: Univision 2:30 p.m.
MLS: Kansas City at Portland TV: FSN 9:45 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One qualifying TV: ESPNews 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 10 a.m.
Xfinity qualifying TV: NBCSN 11 a.m.
NASCAR practice, Indianapolis TV: NBCSN 12:30 p.m.
Xfinity: Indiana 250 TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.
GOLF
European Open third round TV: Golf 6 a.m.
European Open final round (Sunday) TV: Golf 5:30 a.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga TV: FS2 12:30 p.m.
Jockey Club Derby TV: NBC 3:30 p.m.
