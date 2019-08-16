Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

NFL PRESEASON

Cleveland at Indianapolis TV: NFL 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh TV: NFL Radio: 1620 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams TV: NFL 9 p.m.

MLB

Cleveland-Yankees or Cubs at Pittsburgh (12:35) TV: MLB 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Radio: 104.1, 1490 12:35 p.m.

Houston at Oakland TV: FS1 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington TV: FS1 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 97.3 6:15 p.m.

JIP: White Sox at Angels or Minnesota at Texas TV: MLB 9 p.m.

PCL

Omaha at Nashville Radio: 1180 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

European: Czech Masters TV: Golf 7 a.m.

PGA Tour: BMW Championship TV: Golf 11 a.m.

U.S. Amateur TV: Fox 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: BMW Championship TV: Golf 2 p.m.

Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open TV: Golf 4 p.m.

AMERICAN LEGION WORLD SERIES BASEBALL

Idaho vs. Massachusetts TV: ESPNU Noon

North Carolina vs. North Dakota TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

Louisiana vs. New Mexico TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Week 9 TV: CBS 2 p.m.

BOXING

Pro card TV: ESPN 9 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga TV: FS2 Noon

LACROSSE

Premier: Chaos at Archers TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

International elimination game TV: ESPN Noon

U.S. elimination game TV: ABC 2 p.m.

International elimination game TV: ESPN 5 p.m.

U.S. elimination game TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 241 undercard TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Burnley at Arsenal TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Augsburg at Dortmund TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Dusseldorf at Bremen TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.

Premier: Liverpool at Southampton TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.

Premier: Aston Villa at Bournemouth TV: CNBC 8:55 a.m.

Premier: Tottenham at Manchester City TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Schalke at Monchengladbach TV: FS1 11:30 a.m.

MLS: San Jose at Kansas City TV: FSN Plus 7:30 p.m.

MLS: Seattle at L.A. Galaxy TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.

Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey TV: FS2 9 p.m.

TENNIS

Western & Southern Open TV: ESPN2 10 a.m.

Western & Southern Open TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.

