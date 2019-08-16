Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL PRESEASON
Cleveland at Indianapolis TV: NFL 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh TV: NFL Radio: 1620 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Rams TV: NFL 9 p.m.
MLB
Cleveland-Yankees or Cubs at Pittsburgh (12:35) TV: MLB 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Radio: 104.1, 1490 12:35 p.m.
Houston at Oakland TV: FS1 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington TV: FS1 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 97.3 6:15 p.m.
JIP: White Sox at Angels or Minnesota at Texas TV: MLB 9 p.m.
PCL
Omaha at Nashville Radio: 1180 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
European: Czech Masters TV: Golf 7 a.m.
PGA Tour: BMW Championship TV: Golf 11 a.m.
U.S. Amateur TV: Fox 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: BMW Championship TV: Golf 2 p.m.
Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open TV: Golf 4 p.m.
AMERICAN LEGION WORLD SERIES BASEBALL
Idaho vs. Massachusetts TV: ESPNU Noon
North Carolina vs. North Dakota TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
Louisiana vs. New Mexico TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Week 9 TV: CBS 2 p.m.
BOXING
Pro card TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga TV: FS2 Noon
LACROSSE
Premier: Chaos at Archers TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
International elimination game TV: ESPN Noon
U.S. elimination game TV: ABC 2 p.m.
International elimination game TV: ESPN 5 p.m.
U.S. elimination game TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 241 undercard TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Burnley at Arsenal TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Augsburg at Dortmund TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Dusseldorf at Bremen TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Liverpool at Southampton TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Premier: Aston Villa at Bournemouth TV: CNBC 8:55 a.m.
Premier: Tottenham at Manchester City TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Schalke at Monchengladbach TV: FS1 11:30 a.m.
MLS: San Jose at Kansas City TV: FSN Plus 7:30 p.m.
MLS: Seattle at L.A. Galaxy TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.
Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey TV: FS2 9 p.m.
TENNIS
Western & Southern Open TV: ESPN2 10 a.m.
Western & Southern Open TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
