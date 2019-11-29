COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Ohio State at Michigan TV: Fox Radio: 1620 11 a.m.

Northwestern at Illinois TV: FS1 11 a.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech TV: ABC 11 a.m.

Florida International at Marshall TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

Clemson at South Carolina TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

Indiana at Purdue TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

Tulsa at East Carolina TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Louisville at Kentucky TV: SEC 11 a.m.

Wake Forest at Syracuse TV: FSN 1:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Temple TV: CBSSN 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Penn State TV: BTN 2:30 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn TV: CBS 2:30 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.

Miami at Duke TV: ESPN2 2:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan State TV: FS1 2:30 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Florida Atlantic TV: NFL 2:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford TV: Fox 3 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee TV: SEC 3 p.m.

Oregon State at Oregon TV: Pac12 3 p.m.

Southern vs. Grambling TV: NBCSN 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Navy at Houston TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Louisiana Monroe at Louisiana TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Iowa State at Kansas State TV: FS1 6 p.m.

North Carolina at North Carolina State TV: ACC 6 p.m.

Florida State at Florida TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State TV: Fox 7 p.m.

Brigham Young at San Diego State TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State TV: ESPN 9 p.m.

Fresno State at San Jose State TV: ESPN2 9:30 p.m.

California at UCLA TV: FS1 10 p.m.

Army at Hawaii TV: CBSSN 11:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Big East final TV: FS2 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State TV: BTN 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Nebraska TV: NET Radio: 590 7 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wagner at St. John’s TV: FS2 11 a.m.

Lipscomb at Xavier TV: FSN Plus 11 a.m.

UNC Greensboro at Georgetown TV: FS2 1 p.m.

Boston College at Richmond TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.

Emerald Coast Classic final TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Sacramento State at Colorado TV: Pac12 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNO vs. Mississippi Valley State Radio: 1180 2 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Sacred Heart Radio: 105.9 5:30 p.m.

USHL

Des Moines at Omaha Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

European: Hong Kong Open TV: Golf 10:30 p.m.

European: Alfred Dunhill Championship TV: Golf 3:30 a.m.

NBA

Indiana at Philadelphia TV: NBA 6 p.m.

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey TV: NHL Noon

Washington at Detroit TV: NHL 6 p.m.

SKIING

FIS: Alpine World Cup TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.

FIS: Alpine World Cup TV: NBC 2:30 p.m.

FIS: Alpine World Cup TV: NBCSN 8 p.m.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

FIS: World Cup TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.

LUGE

FIL: World Cup TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Manchester City at Newcastle United TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Dortmund at Berlin TV: FS2 8:20 a.m.

Premier: Tottenham vs. Bournemouth TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.

Premier: Watford at Southampton TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula One qualifying TV: ESPN2 6:55 a.m.

MEN’S BEACH SOCCER

FIFA World Cup semifinal TV: FS2 6 p.m.

FIFA World Cup semifinal TV: FS2 7:30 p.m.

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription