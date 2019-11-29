COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Ohio State at Michigan TV: Fox Radio: 1620 11 a.m.
Northwestern at Illinois TV: FS1 11 a.m.
Georgia at Georgia Tech TV: ABC 11 a.m.
Florida International at Marshall TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
Clemson at South Carolina TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
Indiana at Purdue TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
Tulsa at East Carolina TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Louisville at Kentucky TV: SEC 11 a.m.
Wake Forest at Syracuse TV: FSN 1:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Temple TV: CBSSN 2 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Penn State TV: BTN 2:30 p.m.
Alabama at Auburn TV: CBS 2:30 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.
Miami at Duke TV: ESPN2 2:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan State TV: FS1 2:30 p.m.
Southern Mississippi at Florida Atlantic TV: NFL 2:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Stanford TV: Fox 3 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee TV: SEC 3 p.m.
Oregon State at Oregon TV: Pac12 3 p.m.
Southern vs. Grambling TV: NBCSN 4 p.m.
Texas A&M at LSU TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Navy at Houston TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Louisiana Monroe at Louisiana TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Iowa State at Kansas State TV: FS1 6 p.m.
North Carolina at North Carolina State TV: ACC 6 p.m.
Florida State at Florida TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State TV: Fox 7 p.m.
Brigham Young at San Diego State TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.
Arizona at Arizona State TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
Fresno State at San Jose State TV: ESPN2 9:30 p.m.
California at UCLA TV: FS1 10 p.m.
Army at Hawaii TV: CBSSN 11:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Big East final TV: FS2 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn State TV: BTN 7 p.m.
Ohio State at Nebraska TV: NET Radio: 590 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wagner at St. John’s TV: FS2 11 a.m.
Lipscomb at Xavier TV: FSN Plus 11 a.m.
UNC Greensboro at Georgetown TV: FS2 1 p.m.
Boston College at Richmond TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
Emerald Coast Classic final TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Sacramento State at Colorado TV: Pac12 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNO vs. Mississippi Valley State Radio: 1180 2 p.m.
Nebraska vs. Sacred Heart Radio: 105.9 5:30 p.m.
USHL
Des Moines at Omaha Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
European: Hong Kong Open TV: Golf 10:30 p.m.
European: Alfred Dunhill Championship TV: Golf 3:30 a.m.
NBA
Indiana at Philadelphia TV: NBA 6 p.m.
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey TV: NHL Noon
Washington at Detroit TV: NHL 6 p.m.
SKIING
FIS: Alpine World Cup TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.
FIS: Alpine World Cup TV: NBC 2:30 p.m.
FIS: Alpine World Cup TV: NBCSN 8 p.m.
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
FIS: World Cup TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.
LUGE
FIL: World Cup TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Manchester City at Newcastle United TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Dortmund at Berlin TV: FS2 8:20 a.m.
Premier: Tottenham vs. Bournemouth TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Premier: Watford at Southampton TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One qualifying TV: ESPN2 6:55 a.m.
MEN’S BEACH SOCCER
FIFA World Cup semifinal TV: FS2 6 p.m.
FIFA World Cup semifinal TV: FS2 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.