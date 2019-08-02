Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Boston at N.Y. Yankees TV: FS1 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs Radio: 1490, 104.1 1:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland TV: FS1 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 6:10 p.m.
PCL
Omaha at Reno Radio: 1180 9:05 p.m.
NFL
Pro Football Hall of Fame TV: ESPN, NFL 7 p.m.
GOLF
Women’s British Open TV: Golf 6 a.m.
Women’s British Open TV: NBC 10 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship TV: Golf Noon
AUTO RACING
Formula One qualifying TV: ESPN2 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 9:30 a.m.
Xfinity qualifying TV: NBCSN 10:30 a.m.
NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN Noon
Xfinity: Zippo 200 TV: NBC 2:30 p.m.
NHRA: Saturday Nitro Seattle TV: FS1 4 p.m.
NASCAR qualifying TV: NBCSN 5:30 p.m.
BOXING
Pro card TV: Fox 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live TV: FS2 2:30 p.m.
Breeders Cup Challenge Series TV: NBCSN 4 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night undercard TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
UFC Fight Night TV: ESPN 2 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 12 TV: ESPNU Noon
Day 12 TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
Day 12 TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
SOCCER
Chelsea at Monchengladbach TV: ESPNews 10 a.m.
Manchester United vs. AC Milan TV: ESPN2 11:30 a.m.
Munich at Dortmund TV: Fox 1:30 p.m.
MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Atlanta TV: Fox 4 p.m.
Liga: Leon at C.F. Monterrey TV: FS2 9 p.m.
Women: U.S. vs. Ireland TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.
YOUTH BASEBALL
Senior League final TV: ESPN2 1:30 p.m.
YOUTH SOFTBALL
Junior League World Series final TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Enemies vs. Power TV: CBSSN 2 p.m.
SWIMMING
U.S. Championships TV: NBC 1 p.m.
WNBA
Las Vegas at Dallas TV: NBA 7 p.m.
EXTREME SPORTS
X Games TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
