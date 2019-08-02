Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB

Boston at N.Y. Yankees TV: FS1 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs Radio: 1490, 104.1 1:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland TV: FS1 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 6:10 p.m.

PCL

Omaha at Reno Radio: 1180 9:05 p.m.

NFL

Pro Football Hall of Fame TV: ESPN, NFL 7 p.m.

GOLF

Women’s British Open TV: Golf 6 a.m.

Women’s British Open TV: NBC 10 a.m.

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship TV: Golf Noon

AUTO RACING

Formula One qualifying TV: ESPN2 7:55 a.m.

NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 9:30 a.m.

Xfinity qualifying TV: NBCSN 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN Noon

Xfinity: Zippo 200 TV: NBC 2:30 p.m.

NHRA: Saturday Nitro Seattle TV: FS1 4 p.m.

NASCAR qualifying TV: NBCSN 5:30 p.m.

BOXING

Pro card TV: Fox 7 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live TV: FS2 2:30 p.m.

Breeders Cup Challenge Series TV: NBCSN 4 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night undercard TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

UFC Fight Night TV: ESPN 2 p.m.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

Day 12 TV: ESPNU Noon

Day 12 TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

Day 12 TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Chelsea at Monchengladbach TV: ESPNews 10 a.m.

Manchester United vs. AC Milan TV: ESPN2 11:30 a.m.

Munich at Dortmund TV: Fox 1:30 p.m.

MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Atlanta TV: Fox 4 p.m.

Liga: Leon at C.F. Monterrey TV: FS2 9 p.m.

Women: U.S. vs. Ireland TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.

YOUTH BASEBALL

Senior League final TV: ESPN2 1:30 p.m.

YOUTH SOFTBALL

Junior League World Series final TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Enemies vs. Power TV: CBSSN 2 p.m.

SWIMMING

U.S. Championships TV: NBC 1 p.m.

WNBA

Las Vegas at Dallas TV: NBA 7 p.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

X Games TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

