NEBRASKA FOOTBALL

Indiana at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590, 92.3 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Iowa at Northwestern TV: ESPN2 Radio: 1490, 106.5 11 a.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas State TV: ABC 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio State TV: Fox 11 a.m.

Illinois at Purdue TV: BTN 11 a.m.

San Jose State at Army TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

Miami (Florida) at Pittsburgh TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

Appalachian State at South Alabama TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M TV: SEC 11 a.m.

Iowa Western at Fort Scott Radio: 89.7 1 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan State TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Iowa State TV: FS1 2:30 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.

Auburn at LSU TV: CBS 2:30 p.m.

Tulane at Navy TV: CBSSN 2:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Florida State TV: ESPN2 2:30 p.m.

Texas at TCU TV: Fox 2:30 p.m.

Florida International at Middle Tennessee State TV: NFL 2:30 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford TV: Pac12 2:30 p.m.

South Florida at East Carolina TV: ESPNU 2:45 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina TV: FSN 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Tennessee TV: SEC 3 p.m.

Arkansas at Alabama TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Memphis at Tulsa TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas TV: FS1 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan TV: ABC 6:30 p.m.

Arizona State at UCLA TV: Pac12 6:30 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.

California at Utah TV: FS1 9 p.m.

Utah State at Air Force TV: ESPN2 9:15 p.m.

San Diego State at UNLV TV: CBSSN 9:30 p.m.

Washington State at Oregon TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska at Purdue TV: BTN Radio: 105.9 7 p.m.

WORLD SERIES

Houston at Washington TV: Fox 7 p.m.

GOLF

Europeans: Portugal Masters TV: Golf 7 a.m.

LPGA: BMW Championship TV: Golf 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: Zozo Championship TV: Golf 9:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: Zozo Championship TV: Golf 1:30 a.m.

NBA

Miami at Milwaukee TV: NBA 4 p.m.

Boston at New York TV: NBA 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix TV: NBA 9 p.m.

NHL

St. Louis at Boston TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.

RUGBY

World Cup semifinal TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Aston Villa at Manchester City TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Dortmund at Schalke TV: FS2 8:20 p.m.

Premier: Brighton vs. Everton TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Bremen at Leverkusen TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.

Premier: Chelsea at Burnley TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.

TENNIS

Swiss Indoors, Vienna Open, Elite Trophy TV: Tennis 6 a.m.

USTA: Women’s Pro Circuit semifinals TV: Tennis 11:30 a.m.

Elite Trophy TV: Tennis Midnight

Elite Trophy, Shenzhen Open TV: Tennis 2:30 a.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR practice TV: CNBC 8 a.m.

NASCAR Trucks qualifying TV: FS1 9 a.m.

NASCAR Trucks Hall of Fame 200 TV: FS1 12:30 p.m.

Formula One practice TV: ESPNEWS 9:55 a.m.

NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.

Formula One qualifying TV: ESPNEWS 12:55 p.m.

NASCAR qualifying TV: NBCSN 3:30 p.m.

BOXING

Pro card TV: SHO 8 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

Grand Prix of Figure Skating TV: NBC 3:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Belmont TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.

