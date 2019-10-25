NEBRASKA FOOTBALL
Indiana at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590, 92.3 2:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Iowa at Northwestern TV: ESPN2 Radio: 1490, 106.5 11 a.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas State TV: ABC 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio State TV: Fox 11 a.m.
Illinois at Purdue TV: BTN 11 a.m.
San Jose State at Army TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
Miami (Florida) at Pittsburgh TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
Appalachian State at South Alabama TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Mississippi State at Texas A&M TV: SEC 11 a.m.
Iowa Western at Fort Scott Radio: 89.7 1 p.m.
Penn State at Michigan State TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Iowa State TV: FS1 2:30 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.
Auburn at LSU TV: CBS 2:30 p.m.
Tulane at Navy TV: CBSSN 2:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Florida State TV: ESPN2 2:30 p.m.
Texas at TCU TV: Fox 2:30 p.m.
Florida International at Middle Tennessee State TV: NFL 2:30 p.m.
Arizona at Stanford TV: Pac12 2:30 p.m.
South Florida at East Carolina TV: ESPNU 2:45 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina TV: FSN 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Tennessee TV: SEC 3 p.m.
Arkansas at Alabama TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Memphis at Tulsa TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas TV: FS1 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan TV: ABC 6:30 p.m.
Arizona State at UCLA TV: Pac12 6:30 p.m.
Missouri at Kentucky TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.
California at Utah TV: FS1 9 p.m.
Utah State at Air Force TV: ESPN2 9:15 p.m.
San Diego State at UNLV TV: CBSSN 9:30 p.m.
Washington State at Oregon TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Nebraska at Purdue TV: BTN Radio: 105.9 7 p.m.
WORLD SERIES
Houston at Washington TV: Fox 7 p.m.
GOLF
Europeans: Portugal Masters TV: Golf 7 a.m.
LPGA: BMW Championship TV: Golf 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: Zozo Championship TV: Golf 9:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: Zozo Championship TV: Golf 1:30 a.m.
NBA
Miami at Milwaukee TV: NBA 4 p.m.
Boston at New York TV: NBA 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix TV: NBA 9 p.m.
NHL
St. Louis at Boston TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup semifinal TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Aston Villa at Manchester City TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Dortmund at Schalke TV: FS2 8:20 p.m.
Premier: Brighton vs. Everton TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bremen at Leverkusen TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.
Premier: Chelsea at Burnley TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.
TENNIS
Swiss Indoors, Vienna Open, Elite Trophy TV: Tennis 6 a.m.
USTA: Women’s Pro Circuit semifinals TV: Tennis 11:30 a.m.
Elite Trophy TV: Tennis Midnight
Elite Trophy, Shenzhen Open TV: Tennis 2:30 a.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR practice TV: CNBC 8 a.m.
NASCAR Trucks qualifying TV: FS1 9 a.m.
NASCAR Trucks Hall of Fame 200 TV: FS1 12:30 p.m.
Formula One practice TV: ESPNEWS 9:55 a.m.
NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.
Formula One qualifying TV: ESPNEWS 12:55 p.m.
NASCAR qualifying TV: NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
BOXING
Pro card TV: SHO 8 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
Grand Prix of Figure Skating TV: NBC 3:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.
