COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Penn State at Minnesota TV: ABC 11 a.m.
Purdue at Northwestern TV: BTN 11 a.m.
Massachusetts at Army TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
Vanderbilt at Florida TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
Texas Tech at West Virginia TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
East Carolina at SMU TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Maryland at Ohio State TV: Fox 11 a.m.
Baylor at TCU TV: FS1 11 a.m.
Western Kentucky at Arkansas TV: SEC 11 a.m.
Georgia Tech at Virginia TV: FSN Plus 11:30 a.m.
Stanford at Colorado TV: Pac12 2 p.m.
USC at Arizona State TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.
LSU at Alabama TV: CBS 2:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Cincinnati TV: CBSSN 2:30 p.m.
Kansas State at Texas TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.
Louisville at Miami (Florida) TV: ESPN2 2:30 p.m.
Princeton at Dartmouth TV: ESPNU 2:30 p.m.
Illinois at Michigan State TV: FS1 2:30 p.m.
UAB at Southern Mississippi TV: NFL 2:30 p.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin TV: Fox Radio: 1620, 1490, 104.1 3 p.m.
New Mexico State at Mississippi TV: SEC 3 p.m.
Utah State at Fresno State TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Missouri at Georgia TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Appalachian State at South Carolina TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Liberty at BYU TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Washington State at California TV: Pac12 6 p.m.
Clemson at North Carolina State TV: ABC 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.
Liberty at BYU TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
Iowa State at Oklahoma TV: Fox 7 p.m.
Wyoming at Boise State TV: ESPN 9:15 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego State TV: ESPN2 9:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Central Arkansas at Georgetown TV: FSN 11 a.m.
Southern Utah at Nebraska Radio: 590 1 p.m.
Texas Southern at Wichita State TV: Cox 13 2 p.m.
Central Connecticut at St. John’s TV: FS2 3 p.m.
Iona at La Salle TV: NBCSN 3 p.m.
Iowa State at Oregon State TV: Pac12 3:30 p.m.
NJIT at Providence TV: FSN 3:30 p.m.
Texas at Purdue TV: FS1 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Saint Louis TV: FSN 6 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Minnesota TV: BTN 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Maryland TV: FS1 8 p.m.
Boise State at Oregon TV: Pac12 10 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Nebraska at Iowa Radio: 590 7 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Minnesota at Michigan TV: BTN 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at UNO Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.
NEBRASKA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class D-2, BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis TV: NET 9 a.m.
Class D-1, Fremont Bergan vs. Diller-Odell TV: NET 11 a.m.
Class C-2, Hastings St. Cecilia vs. GICC TV: NET 1 p.m.
Class C-1, St. Paul vs. Lincoln Lutheran TV: NET 3 p.m.
Class B TV: NET 5 p.m.
Class A TV: NET 7 p.m.
GOLF
Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship TV: Golf 2:30 p.m.
LPGA: TOTO Japan Classic TV: Golf 8:30 p.m.
European: Turkish Airlines Open TV: Golf 2:30 a.m.
NHL
Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay TV: NHL Noon
Chicago at Pittsburgh TV: NHL 6 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier: Crystal Palace at Chelsea TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Leipzig at Hertha Berlin TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Dusseldorf at Schalke TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Tottenham vs. Sheffield United TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Dortmund at Munich TV: FS2 11:30 a.m.
Premier: Arsenal at Leicester City TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.
MFL: Pachuca at Tigres TV: Univision 6:55 p.m.
MFL Toluca at Leon TV: Univision 8:55 p.m.
SWIMMING
TYR: Pro Swim Series TV: NBCSN 5 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Xfinity qualifying TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR qualifying TV: NBCSN 1 p.m.
Xfinity: Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 TV: NBC 2:30 p.m.
