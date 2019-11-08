COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Penn State at Minnesota TV: ABC 11 a.m.

Purdue at Northwestern TV: BTN 11 a.m.

Massachusetts at Army TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

Vanderbilt at Florida TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

East Carolina at SMU TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Maryland at Ohio State TV: Fox 11 a.m.

Baylor at TCU TV: FS1 11 a.m.

Western Kentucky at Arkansas TV: SEC 11 a.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia TV: FSN Plus 11:30 a.m.

Stanford at Colorado TV: Pac12 2 p.m.

USC at Arizona State TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.

LSU at Alabama TV: CBS 2:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Cincinnati TV: CBSSN 2:30 p.m.

Kansas State at Texas TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.

Louisville at Miami (Florida) TV: ESPN2 2:30 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth TV: ESPNU 2:30 p.m.

Illinois at Michigan State TV: FS1 2:30 p.m.

UAB at Southern Mississippi TV: NFL 2:30 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin TV: Fox Radio: 1620, 1490, 104.1 3 p.m.

New Mexico State at Mississippi TV: SEC 3 p.m.

Utah State at Fresno State TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Missouri at Georgia TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Appalachian State at South Carolina TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Liberty at BYU TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Washington State at California TV: Pac12 6 p.m.

Clemson at North Carolina State TV: ABC 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.

Liberty at BYU TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.

Iowa State at Oklahoma TV: Fox 7 p.m.

Wyoming at Boise State TV: ESPN 9:15 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego State TV: ESPN2 9:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Central Arkansas at Georgetown TV: FSN 11 a.m.

Southern Utah at Nebraska Radio: 590 1 p.m.

Texas Southern at Wichita State TV: Cox 13 2 p.m.

Central Connecticut at St. John’s TV: FS2 3 p.m.

Iona at La Salle TV: NBCSN 3 p.m.

Iowa State at Oregon State TV: Pac12 3:30 p.m.

NJIT at Providence TV: FSN 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Purdue TV: FS1 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Saint Louis TV: FSN 6 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Minnesota TV: BTN 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Maryland TV: FS1 8 p.m.

Boise State at Oregon TV: Pac12 10 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska at Iowa Radio: 590 7 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Minnesota at Michigan TV: BTN 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at UNO Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.

NEBRASKA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class D-2, BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis TV: NET 9 a.m.

Class D-1, Fremont Bergan vs. Diller-Odell TV: NET 11 a.m.

Class C-2, Hastings St. Cecilia vs. GICC TV: NET 1 p.m.

Class C-1, St. Paul vs. Lincoln Lutheran TV: NET 3 p.m.

Class B TV: NET 5 p.m.

Class A TV: NET 7 p.m.

GOLF

Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship TV: Golf 2:30 p.m.

LPGA: TOTO Japan Classic TV: Golf 8:30 p.m.

European: Turkish Airlines Open TV: Golf 2:30 a.m.

NHL

Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay TV: NHL Noon

Chicago at Pittsburgh TV: NHL 6 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier: Crystal Palace at Chelsea TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Leipzig at Hertha Berlin TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Dusseldorf at Schalke TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.

Premier: Tottenham vs. Sheffield United TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Dortmund at Munich TV: FS2 11:30 a.m.

Premier: Arsenal at Leicester City TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.

MFL: Pachuca at Tigres TV: Univision 6:55 p.m.

MFL Toluca at Leon TV: Univision 8:55 p.m.

SWIMMING

TYR: Pro Swim Series TV: NBCSN 5 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Xfinity qualifying TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR qualifying TV: NBCSN 1 p.m.

Xfinity: Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 TV: NBC 2:30 p.m.

