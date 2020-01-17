MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Florida State at Miami TV: ACC 11 a.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma State TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

Ohio State at Penn State TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Seton Hall at St. John’s TV: Fox 11 a.m.

Connecticut at Villanova TV: FS1 11 a.m.

La Salle at Rhode Island TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.

South Carolina at Texas A&M TV: SEC Noon

Butler at DePaul TV: FSN Noon

Auburn at Florida TV: CBS 12:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at VCU TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.

Kansas at Texas TV: ESPN 1 p.m.

Purdue at Maryland TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas State TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.

Marquette at Georgetown TV: FS1 1 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona TV: Fox 1:30 p.m.

Richmond at George Mason TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.

UNO at Denver Radio: 1180 2 p.m.

Missouri at Alabama TV: SEC 2:30 p.m.

Oregon at Washington TV: CBS 2:45 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Pepperdine TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.

Kentucky at Arkansas TV: ESPN 3 p.m.

Houston at Wichita State TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.

Iowa State at Texas Tech TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington State TV: Pac12 3 p.m.

Providence at Creighton TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 3:30 p.m.

George Washington at Massachusetts TV: NBCSN 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois TV: BTN 4 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.

Louisville at Duke TV: ESPN 5 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Bradley TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.

South Florida at Central Florida TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 5 p.m.

Stanford at Southern California TV: Pac12 5:30 p.m.

Indiana at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590 6 p.m.

Virginia at Georgia Tech TV: ACC 7 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego State TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.

Temple at SMU TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi State TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Arizona State TV: Pac12 8 p.m.

BYU at Gonzaga TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.

Utah State at Boise State TV: ESPNU 9 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Denver at UNO Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.

USHL

Omaha at Chicago Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Indiana at Northwestern TV: BTN 1:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa TV: BTN 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Duquesne at St. Joseph’s TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

UNO at Denver Radio: 1180 4:15 p.m.

West Virginia at Baylor TV: FS1 7 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA: Tournament of Champions TV: Golf 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: The American Express TV: Golf 2 p.m.

Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship TV: Golf 6 p.m.

Singapore Open TV: Golf 12:30 a.m.

Abu Dhabi Championship TV: Golf 2:30 a.m.

NBA

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn TV: NBA 5 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota TV: FSN 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston TV: ABC 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City TV: FSN Plus 8 p.m.

NHL

Chicago at Toronto TV: NHL 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Tottenham at Watford TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Dortmund at Augsburg TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Frankfort at Hoffenheim TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.

Premier: Arsenal vs. Sheffield United TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Berlin at Leipzig TV: FS2 11:20 p.m.

Serie A: Udinese at Milan TV: ESPN2 5:25 a.m.

SWIMMING

Pro Swim Series TV: NBCSN 5:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Adelaide International TV: Tennis 1:30 a.m.

AUTO RACING

Monster Energy Supercross TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.

BOXING

PBC undercard TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

PBC Fight Night TV: FOX 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Girls: Hastings SC at Kearney Catholic Radio: 100.7 2:30 p.m.

Boys: Tournament of Champions final TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.

