MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Florida State at Miami TV: ACC 11 a.m.
North Carolina at Pittsburgh TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma State TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
Ohio State at Penn State TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Seton Hall at St. John’s TV: Fox 11 a.m.
Connecticut at Villanova TV: FS1 11 a.m.
La Salle at Rhode Island TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.
South Carolina at Texas A&M TV: SEC Noon
Butler at DePaul TV: FSN Noon
Auburn at Florida TV: CBS 12:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at VCU TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.
Kansas at Texas TV: ESPN 1 p.m.
Purdue at Maryland TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas State TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.
Marquette at Georgetown TV: FS1 1 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona TV: Fox 1:30 p.m.
Richmond at George Mason TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
UNO at Denver Radio: 1180 2 p.m.
Missouri at Alabama TV: SEC 2:30 p.m.
Oregon at Washington TV: CBS 2:45 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Pepperdine TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.
Kentucky at Arkansas TV: ESPN 3 p.m.
Houston at Wichita State TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
Iowa State at Texas Tech TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
Oregon State at Washington State TV: Pac12 3 p.m.
Providence at Creighton TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 3:30 p.m.
George Washington at Massachusetts TV: NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois TV: BTN 4 p.m.
New Mexico at UNLV TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.
Louisville at Duke TV: ESPN 5 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Bradley TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
South Florida at Central Florida TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 5 p.m.
Stanford at Southern California TV: Pac12 5:30 p.m.
Indiana at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590 6 p.m.
Virginia at Georgia Tech TV: ACC 7 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego State TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
Temple at SMU TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.
Georgia at Mississippi State TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Arizona State TV: Pac12 8 p.m.
BYU at Gonzaga TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.
Utah State at Boise State TV: ESPNU 9 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Denver at UNO Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.
USHL
Omaha at Chicago Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Indiana at Northwestern TV: BTN 1:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa TV: BTN 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Duquesne at St. Joseph’s TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
UNO at Denver Radio: 1180 4:15 p.m.
West Virginia at Baylor TV: FS1 7 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA: Tournament of Champions TV: Golf 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: The American Express TV: Golf 2 p.m.
Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship TV: Golf 6 p.m.
Singapore Open TV: Golf 12:30 a.m.
Abu Dhabi Championship TV: Golf 2:30 a.m.
NBA
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn TV: NBA 5 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota TV: FSN 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston TV: ABC 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City TV: FSN Plus 8 p.m.
NHL
Chicago at Toronto TV: NHL 6 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Tottenham at Watford TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Dortmund at Augsburg TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Frankfort at Hoffenheim TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Arsenal vs. Sheffield United TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Berlin at Leipzig TV: FS2 11:20 p.m.
Serie A: Udinese at Milan TV: ESPN2 5:25 a.m.
SWIMMING
Pro Swim Series TV: NBCSN 5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Adelaide International TV: Tennis 1:30 a.m.
AUTO RACING
Monster Energy Supercross TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.
BOXING
PBC undercard TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
PBC Fight Night TV: FOX 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Girls: Hastings SC at Kearney Catholic Radio: 100.7 2:30 p.m.
Boys: Tournament of Champions final TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.
