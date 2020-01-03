NFL PLAYOFFS

Buffalo at Houston TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 3:35 p.m.

Tennessee at New England TV: CBS Radio: 1620 7:15 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

LSU at Tennessee TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Indiana at Maryland TV: Fox 11 a.m.

Creighton at Butler TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 11 a.m.

Iowa at Penn State TV: BTN 1 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary’s TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.

Florida State at Louisville TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.

Connecticut at South Florida TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette TV: Fox 1 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky TV: SEC 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tulane TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.

Mississippi at Wichita State TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

Providence at DePaul TV: FS1 3 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi State TV: SEC 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Utah TV: Pac12 4 p.m.

Boise State at Nevada TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.

Alabama at Florida TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.

Iowa State at TCU TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

UCLA at Washington State TV: Pac12 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Oral Roberts at UNO Radio: 1180 7 p.m.

Texas at Baylor TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.

Bradley at Northern Iowa TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

Southern Methodist at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 8 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona TV: Pac12 8:30 p.m.

San Diego State at Utah State TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Gonzaga TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV TV: ESPNU 9 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

VCU at Rhode Island TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

Oral Roberts at UNO Radio: 1180 2 p.m.

Penn State at Wisconsin TV: BTN 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590 5 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNO at Maine Radio: 1180 11 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAME

Armed Forces: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane TV: ESPN 10:30 a.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Tournament of Champions TV: NBC 3 p.m.

PGA Tour: Tournament of Champions TV: Golf 5 p.m.

NHL

St. Louis at Vegas TV: NHL 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal TV: NHL 6 p.m.

RUGBY

Glasgow vs. Benetton TV: ESPNews 7 a.m.

Gloucester vs. Bath TV: NBCSN 9 a.m.

AUTO RACING

Monster Energy Supercross TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

World Cup TV: NBCSN Noon

