NFL PLAYOFFS
Buffalo at Houston TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 3:35 p.m.
Tennessee at New England TV: CBS Radio: 1620 7:15 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
LSU at Tennessee TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Indiana at Maryland TV: Fox 11 a.m.
Creighton at Butler TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 11 a.m.
Iowa at Penn State TV: BTN 1 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary’s TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.
Florida State at Louisville TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.
Connecticut at South Florida TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.
Villanova at Marquette TV: Fox 1 p.m.
Missouri at Kentucky TV: SEC 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulane TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.
Notre Dame at Syracuse TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
Mississippi at Wichita State TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
Providence at DePaul TV: FS1 3 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi State TV: SEC 3:30 p.m.
Oregon at Utah TV: Pac12 4 p.m.
Boise State at Nevada TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.
Alabama at Florida TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
Iowa State at TCU TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
UCLA at Washington State TV: Pac12 6 p.m.
Texas A&M at Arkansas TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Oral Roberts at UNO Radio: 1180 7 p.m.
Texas at Baylor TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
Bradley at Northern Iowa TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
Southern Methodist at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 8 p.m.
Arizona State at Arizona TV: Pac12 8:30 p.m.
San Diego State at Utah State TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at Gonzaga TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.
Air Force at UNLV TV: ESPNU 9 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
VCU at Rhode Island TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
Oral Roberts at UNO Radio: 1180 2 p.m.
Penn State at Wisconsin TV: BTN 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590 5 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
UNO at Maine Radio: 1180 11 a.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAME
Armed Forces: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane TV: ESPN 10:30 a.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Tournament of Champions TV: NBC 3 p.m.
PGA Tour: Tournament of Champions TV: Golf 5 p.m.
NHL
St. Louis at Vegas TV: NHL 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal TV: NHL 6 p.m.
RUGBY
Glasgow vs. Benetton TV: ESPNews 7 a.m.
Gloucester vs. Bath TV: NBCSN 9 a.m.
AUTO RACING
Monster Energy Supercross TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
World Cup TV: NBCSN Noon
