COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big 12: Oklahoma vs. Baylor TV: ABC 11 a.m.
Sun Belt: Appalachian State vs. Louisiana TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
MAC: Central Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio) TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
C-USA: Florida Atlantic vs. UAB TV: CBSSN 12:30 p.m.
AAC: Cincinnati vs. Memphis TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.
SEC: LSU vs. Georgia TV: CBS Radio: 1290 3 p.m.
MWC: Boise State vs. Hawaii TV: ESPN 3 p.m.
SWAC: Alcorn vs. Southern TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
ACC: Virginia vs. Clemson TV: ABC 6:30 p.m.
Big Ten: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin TV: Fox 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Penn State at Ohio State TV: BTN 11 a.m.
Arizona at Baylor TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Florida at Butler TV: Fox 11 a.m.
West Virginia at St. John’s TV: FS1 11 a.m.
Syracuse at Georgia Tech TV: ACC 11 a.m.
Boston College at Notre Dame TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.
North Carolina State at Wake Forest TV: ACC 1 p.m.
Nebraska at Creighton TV: FS1 Radio: 590, 1620, 101.9 1:30 p.m.
Villanova at St. Joseph’s TV: ESPN2 2 p.m.
New Mexico State vs. Washington State TV: Pac12 2 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Kentucky TV: SEC 3 p.m.
Indiana at Wisconsin TV: BTN 3:30 p.m.
Illinois at Maryland TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Xavier TV: FS1 4 p.m.
Central Arkansas at Utah TV: Pac12 4 p.m.
Memphis at UAB TV: CBSSN 4:30 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Hawaii at Oregon TV: Pac12 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Western Kentucky TV: CBSSN 6:30 p.m.
Missouri at Temple TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Kansas State TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
Georgetown at Southern Methodist TV: ESPNU 8:30 p.m.
Louisiana at Arizona State TV: Pac12 8:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNO at Eastern Illinois Radio: 1180 1 p.m.
LSU at Oklahoma TV: FSN 3 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Nebraska vs. Missouri TV: NET Radio: 105.9 7 p.m.
Creighton vs. Minnesota TV: BTN 8 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Minnesota Duluth at UNO Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.
USHL
Sioux Falls at Omaha Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge TV: Golf 9 a.m.
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge TV: Golf 11 a.m.
Australian Open TV: Golf 7 p.m.
European: AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open TV: Golf 1:30 a.m.
NBA
Cleveland at Philadelphia TV: NBA 6:30 p.m.
NHL
Toronto at St. Louis TV: NHL 6 p.m.
RUGBY
Heineken Cup: Northampton vs. Leinster TV: NBCSN 11:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Chelsea at Everton TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Munich at Monchengladbach TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Dusseldorf at Dortmund TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Bournemouth vs. Liverpool TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Leverkusen TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.
Premier: Manchester United at Man. City TV: NBCSN 11:25 a.m.
SWIMMING
U.S. Open TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
BOXING
Pro card TV: Showtime 8 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night undercard TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
UFC Fight Night TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
