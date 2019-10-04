Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL
Northwestern at Nebraska TV: Fox Radio: 590, 92.3, 97.7 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Iowa at Michigan TV: Fox 11 a.m.
TCU at Iowa State TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas TV: ABC 11 a.m.
Purdue at Penn State TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 11 a.m.
Kent State at Wisconsin TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Maryland at Rutgers TV: BTN 11 a.m.
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech TV: FS1 11 a.m.
Utah State at LSU TV: SEC 11 a.m.
Tulane at Army TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
Boston College at Louisville TV: FSN 11:30 a.m.
Baylor at Kansas State TV: ESPN2 2:30 p.m.
Illinois at Minnesota TV: BTN 2:30 p.m.
Texas at West Virginia TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.
Auburn at Florida TV: CBS 2:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Miami TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.
Memphis at Louisiana Monroe TV: ESPNU 2:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Notre Dame TV: NBC 2:30 p.m.
Air Force at Navy TV: CBSSN 2:30 p.m.
Troy at Missouri TV: SEC 3 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado TV: Pac12 3:30 p.m.
Georgia at Tennessee TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Ohio State TV: ABC 6:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.
Tulsa at SMU TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
California at Oregon TV: Fox 7 p.m.
Oregon State at UCLA TV: Pac12 8 p.m.
San Diego State at Colorado State TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.
Washington at Stanford TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.
Boise State at UNLV TV: CBSSN 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wisconsin at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 105.9 7 p.m.
USHL
Omaha at Sioux City Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
European: Open de Espana TV: Golf 6:30 a.m.
LPGA: Volunteers of America Classic TV: Golf 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: Shriners Hospital for Children Open TV: Golf 4 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont races TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.
Breeders’ Futurity Stakes TV: NBCSN 4:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 243 Prelims TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
MLB DIVISION SERIES
AL: Minnesota at New York TV: FS1 4:07 p.m.
AL: Tampa Bay at Houston TV: FS1 8:07 p.m.
NBA PRESEASON
L.A. Lakers at Golden State TV: TNT 7 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Tottenham at Brighton TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Munich TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Dortmund vs. Freiburg TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Liverpool vs. Leicester City TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Koln vs. Schalke TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.
Premier: Crystal Palace at West Ham TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.
Serie A: Udinese at Fiorentina TV: ESPN2 5:25 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Xfinity qualifying TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR qualifying TV: NBCSN 12:30 p.m.
Xfinity: Bar Harbor 200 TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.
