PREGAME: NEBRASKA VS NORTHWESTERN

Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL

Northwestern at Nebraska TV: Fox Radio: 590, 92.3, 97.7 3 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Iowa at Michigan TV: Fox 11 a.m.

TCU at Iowa State TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas TV: ABC 11 a.m.

Purdue at Penn State TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 11 a.m.

Kent State at Wisconsin TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Maryland at Rutgers TV: BTN 11 a.m.

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech TV: FS1 11 a.m.

Utah State at LSU TV: SEC 11 a.m.

Tulane at Army TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

Boston College at Louisville TV: FSN 11:30 a.m.

Baylor at Kansas State TV: ESPN2 2:30 p.m.

Illinois at Minnesota TV: BTN 2:30 p.m.

Texas at West Virginia TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.

Auburn at Florida TV: CBS 2:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.

Memphis at Louisiana Monroe TV: ESPNU 2:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Notre Dame TV: NBC 2:30 p.m.

Air Force at Navy TV: CBSSN 2:30 p.m.

Troy at Missouri TV: SEC 3 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado TV: Pac12 3:30 p.m.

Georgia at Tennessee TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Ohio State TV: ABC 6:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.

Tulsa at SMU TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.

California at Oregon TV: Fox 7 p.m.

Oregon State at UCLA TV: Pac12 8 p.m.

San Diego State at Colorado State TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.

Washington at Stanford TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.

Boise State at UNLV TV: CBSSN 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Wisconsin at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 105.9 7 p.m.

USHL

Omaha at Sioux City Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

European: Open de Espana TV: Golf 6:30 a.m.

LPGA: Volunteers of America Classic TV: Golf 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: Shriners Hospital for Children Open TV: Golf 4 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Belmont races TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.

Breeders’ Futurity Stakes TV: NBCSN 4:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 243 Prelims TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.

MLB DIVISION SERIES

AL: Minnesota at New York TV: FS1 4:07 p.m.

AL: Tampa Bay at Houston TV: FS1 8:07 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

L.A. Lakers at Golden State TV: TNT 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Tottenham at Brighton TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Munich TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Dortmund vs. Freiburg TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.

Premier: Liverpool vs. Leicester City TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Koln vs. Schalke TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.

Premier: Crystal Palace at West Ham TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.

Serie A: Udinese at Fiorentina TV: ESPN2 5:25 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

World Championships TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Xfinity qualifying TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR qualifying TV: NBCSN 12:30 p.m.

Xfinity: Bar Harbor 200 TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.

