MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Pittsburgh at North Carolina State TV: ACC 11 a.m.
Penn State at Iowa TV: BTN Radio: 94.5, 1420 11 a.m.
Army at Colgate TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
Texas at Texas Tech TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
Texas A&M at LSU TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
Providence at Villanova TV: Fox 11 a.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi TV: SEC Noon
Kansas at Kansas State TV: CBS 12:30 p.m.
Loyola-Chicago at Bradley TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.
Baylor at TCU TV: ESPN 1 p.m.
Florida at Tennessee TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.
Connecticut at East Carolina TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.
Florida State at Clemson TV: FSN Plus 1 p.m.
Seton Hall at Marquette TV: Fox Radio: 1620 1:30 p.m.
Mississippi State at Missouri TV: SEC 2:30 p.m.
Auburn at Kentucky TV: CBS 2:45 p.m.
George Washington at VCU TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Syracuse TV: ESPN 3 p.m.
Oklahoma at West Virginia TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
Iowa State at Oklahoma State TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
Notre Dame at Wake Forest TV: FSN Plus 3 p.m.
UNO at North Dakota State TV: Cox 1013 Radio: 1290 4 p.m.
BYU at Pepperdine TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.
Duke at Virginia TV: ESPN 5 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Drake TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
Central Florida at Tulsa TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
Utah at California TV: Pac12 5 p.m.
Arkansas at Georgia TV: SEC 5 p.m.
DePaul at Butler TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
Memphis at Tulane TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.
Michigan State at Maryland TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 7 p.m.
San Diego State at Nevada TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
Arizona State at USC TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Alabama TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.
Utah State at New Mexico TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.
Arizona at UCLA TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Gonzaga TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNO at North Dakota State Radio: 1180 1 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern TV: BTN 1 p.m.
Ohio State at Purdue TV: BTN 3 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Women: Denver at Oklahoma TV: ESPNU 11:30 a.m.
Women: UCLA at Oregon State TV: Pac12 3 p.m.
Men: Penn State at Nebraska TV: BTN 5 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Nebraska at Arizona State Radio: 590 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
UNO at Miami (Ohio) Radio: 1180 6:07 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio State TV: BTN 7 p.m.
USHL
Green Bay at Omaha Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Millard South at Papillion-La Vista Radio: 94.5, 1420 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Nebraska state finals TV: NET 11 a.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Honda Classic TV: Golf Noon
PGA Tour: Honda Classic TV: NBC 2 p.m.
Champions: Cologuard Classic TV: Golf 3:30 p.m.
EPGA: Oman Open TV: Golf 2 a.m.
MARATHON
U.S. Olympic Trials TV: NBC 11 a.m.
MLB SPRING TRAINING
Washington vs. St. Louis TV: MLB Noon
Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers TV: MLB 3 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston TV: MLB 7 p.m.
NBA
Houston at Boston TV: ABC 7:30 p.m.
NHL
Boston at N.Y. Islanders TV: NHL Noon
Vancouver at Toronto TV: NHL 6 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Crystal Palace at Brighton TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Munich at TSG 1899 TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Freiburg at Dortmund TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Premier: Liverpool at Watford TV: NBCSN 11:25 a.m.
MLS: Atlanta at Nashville TV: Fox 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Vancouver TV: FSN 9:30 p.m.
XFL FOOTBALL
Los Angeles at New York TV: ABC 1 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis TV: Fox 4 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Xfinity qualifying TV: FS1 Noon
NASCAR qualifying TV: FS1 1:30 p.m.
Xfinity: PAG 300 TV: FS1 3 p.m.
AMA Supercross TV: NBCSN 4 p.m.
BOWLING
Indianapolis Open TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Notre Dame at Duke TV: ACC 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING
Pac-12 championships TV: Pac12 8:30 p.m.
RUGBY
New England at Seattle TV: FS2 9 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saudi Cup TV: NBCSN Noon
