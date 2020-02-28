MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Pittsburgh at North Carolina State TV: ACC 11 a.m.

Penn State at Iowa TV: BTN Radio: 94.5, 1420 11 a.m.

Army at Colgate TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

Texas at Texas Tech TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

Texas A&M at LSU TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

Providence at Villanova TV: Fox 11 a.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi TV: SEC Noon

Kansas at Kansas State TV: CBS 12:30 p.m.

Loyola-Chicago at Bradley TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.

Baylor at TCU TV: ESPN 1 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.

Connecticut at East Carolina TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.

Florida State at Clemson TV: FSN Plus 1 p.m.

Seton Hall at Marquette TV: Fox Radio: 1620 1:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Missouri TV: SEC 2:30 p.m.

Auburn at Kentucky TV: CBS 2:45 p.m.

George Washington at VCU TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Syracuse TV: ESPN 3 p.m.

Oklahoma at West Virginia TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.

Iowa State at Oklahoma State TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wake Forest TV: FSN Plus 3 p.m.

UNO at North Dakota State TV: Cox 1013 Radio: 1290 4 p.m.

BYU at Pepperdine TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.

Duke at Virginia TV: ESPN 5 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Drake TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.

Central Florida at Tulsa TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

Utah at California TV: Pac12 5 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia TV: SEC 5 p.m.

DePaul at Butler TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Maryland TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 7 p.m.

San Diego State at Nevada TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.

Arizona State at USC TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Alabama TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.

Utah State at New Mexico TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA TV: ESPN 9 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Gonzaga TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNO at North Dakota State Radio: 1180 1 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern TV: BTN 1 p.m.

Ohio State at Purdue TV: BTN 3 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Women: Denver at Oklahoma TV: ESPNU 11:30 a.m.

Women: UCLA at Oregon State TV: Pac12 3 p.m.

Men: Penn State at Nebraska TV: BTN 5 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Nebraska at Arizona State Radio: 590 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNO at Miami (Ohio) Radio: 1180 6:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio State TV: BTN 7 p.m.

USHL

Green Bay at Omaha Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Millard South at Papillion-La Vista Radio: 94.5, 1420 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Nebraska state finals TV: NET 11 a.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Honda Classic TV: Golf Noon

PGA Tour: Honda Classic TV: NBC 2 p.m.

Champions: Cologuard Classic TV: Golf 3:30 p.m.

EPGA: Oman Open TV: Golf 2 a.m.

MARATHON

U.S. Olympic Trials TV: NBC 11 a.m.

MLB SPRING TRAINING

Washington vs. St. Louis TV: MLB Noon

Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers TV: MLB 3 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston TV: MLB 7 p.m.

NBA

Houston at Boston TV: ABC 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Boston at N.Y. Islanders TV: NHL Noon

Vancouver at Toronto TV: NHL 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Crystal Palace at Brighton TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Munich at TSG 1899 TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Freiburg at Dortmund TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.

Premier: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.

Premier: Liverpool at Watford TV: NBCSN 11:25 a.m.

MLS: Atlanta at Nashville TV: Fox 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Vancouver TV: FSN 9:30 p.m.

XFL FOOTBALL

Los Angeles at New York TV: ABC 1 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis TV: Fox 4 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Xfinity qualifying TV: FS1 Noon

NASCAR qualifying TV: FS1 1:30 p.m.

Xfinity: PAG 300 TV: FS1 3 p.m.

AMA Supercross TV: NBCSN 4 p.m.

BOWLING

Indianapolis Open TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Notre Dame at Duke TV: ACC 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING

Pac-12 championships TV: Pac12 8:30 p.m.

RUGBY

New England at Seattle TV: FS2 9 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saudi Cup TV: NBCSN Noon

