...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-80... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * AFFECTED AREA...IN IOWA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 069 POTTAWATTAMIE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 079 MILLS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 080 MONTGOMERY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 FREMONT AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091 PAGE. IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 051 SAUNDERS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 052 DOUGLAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 053 SARPY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 066 LANCASTER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 067 CASS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 068 OTOE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 088 JEFFERSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 089 GAGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 JOHNSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091 NEMAHA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 092 PAWNEE AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 093 RICHARDSON. * WINDS...SOUTH 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 22 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL GROW QUICKLY AND SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING SHOULD BE POSTPONED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&
