Men's college basketball

• Seton Hall at Creighton, 1:30 p.m. (live stats)

Women's college basketball

• UNO vs. South Dakota (Summit League Tournament), noon (live stats)

Creighton vs. Nebraska (Big East Tournament), 8:30 p.m. (live stats)

Men's college hockey

North Dakota at UNO, 7:07 p.m. (live stats)

Baseball

• Columbia at Nebraska (DH), 12:05 p.m. (live stats)

• Portland at Creighton, 1 p.m. (live stats)

• UNO at Creighton, 4:30 p.m. (live stats)

Saturday's Area Events

Saturday's TV/Radio Schedule

